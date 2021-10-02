http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/FWgwIHUbjOA/

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks said that he thinks there are other moderates in the Democratic Party who are “hiding behind” Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) and “there are moderates in the Democratic Party who probably worry about the spending.”

Brooks said, “Well, it’s a 50/50 Senate. And I think there are a bunch more, Jon Tester. There are other moderates who are sort of hiding behind their coattails. But they represent — Joe Biden was elected as the most moderate member of the Democratic primary field. So, there are moderates in the Democratic Party who probably worry about the spending.”

