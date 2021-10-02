https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/cdc-director-walensky-covid-vaccines-cannot-prevent-transmission-china-coronavirus-video/

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky this week said the Covid vaccines do not prevent transmission of the China virus.

“Our vaccines are working exceptionally well,” Walensky said then in the same breath admitted they “cannot prevent transmission.”

Walensky actually warned the vaccinated from infecting the unvaccinated.

You just can’t make this stuff up.

“So if you’re going home to someone who is not vaccinated…I would suggest you wear a mask in public indoor settings,” Walensky said during an interview with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer.

In other words, the vaccine mandates have nothing to do with “science” or saving lives.

VIDEO:

CDC director Rochelle Walensky says that the vaccine *cannot* prevent transmission. So why are all these Pro-Vaxxers saying that it can? pic.twitter.com/8aaDTh8N3T — Anthony Brian Logan (ABL) 🇺🇸 (@ANTHONYBLOGAN) October 2, 2021

