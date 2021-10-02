https://www.oann.com/china-anti-graft-watchdog-probes-former-justice-minister/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=china-anti-graft-watchdog-probes-former-justice-minister



FILE PHOTO: Fu Zhenghua, is pictured during a meeting in Beijing, China on Jan. 17, 2011, when he was head of Beijing Municipal Public Security Bureau. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Fu Zhenghua, is pictured during a meeting in Beijing, China on Jan. 17, 2011, when he was head of Beijing Municipal Public Security Bureau. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

October 2, 2021

BEIJING (Reuters) -China’s top anti-corruption watchdog said on Saturday it is investigating a former justice minister, Fu Zhenghua, for suspected serious violations of discipline and national laws.

The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection announced the probe in a statement that did not give details about the investigation.

Fu, 66, and the commission could not be reached for comment.

He was also a deputy head of the Ministry of Public Security before becoming minister in 2018. He had led a number of high-profile investigations and crackdowns, including a probe into former security czar Zhou Yongkang, who was found guilty of corruption.

(Reporting by Judy Hua and Yew Lun Tian; Editing by William Mallard)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

