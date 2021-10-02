https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/china-bans-video-games-with-effeminate-males-and-gay-relationships/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

SOURCE — THE SUN

A leaked memo reveals Beijing no longer views video games as “entertainment” but instead as a form of art that are responsible for promoting “correct values” and an “accurate understanding” of history and culture.

The new rules will also forbid video games from involving the conquest of “barbarians” or altering the history of the Nazis and imperial Japan, the South China Morning Post reports. The latest crackdown comes after the nation limited children to three hours a week of online gaming back in August in an attempt to stifle addictions.

The leaked guidelines have now set out a clear set of instructions for game developers in China and those who want to trade in the Chinese market.

Characters must have a “clear gender” and storylines are prohibited from having “blurred moral boundaries. If regulators can’t tell the character’s gender immediately, the setting of the characters could be considered problematic and red flags will be raised,” the memo read.

Continue reading…