When he was a White House correspondent, CNN’s Jim Acosta was absolutely insufferable. Now that he has his own weekend show on CNN, he’s even more insufferable than previously thought imaginable. He comes up with clever lines about getting vaccinated like, “Don’t own the libs … own the lives.”

Acosta’s point here obviously is that he thinks Fox News’ on-air hosts who’ve opposed vaccine mandates are also anti-vaxxers, and they’re testing their own “replacement theory” by killing off their viewers. However, check out this hypocrisy: a photo from the Fox News offices in Washington, D.C., where there’s an indoor mask mandate, shows Fox employees wearing masks. Also, some 90 percent of Fox News employees have been vaccinated. So why is Fox News peddling so much vaccine misinformation?

A different “replacement theory” to ponder… If you constantly feed your viewers or your constituents Covid lies some of them will die. A few thoughts as the US hits 700,000 dead… on where many of them lived and what they watched: https://t.co/Dq9Mm0mIVS — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) October 2, 2021

Listen to the following as far as you can.

.@Acosta calls out Fox for vaccine lies while having a 90% vaccination rate, “The Fox slogan used to be we report you decide. Maybe it’s we mandate, you comply? Perhaps now it’s your body, your choice? Your body. Your choice. And just look at the choices that they made.” pic.twitter.com/ipMiUh7MZ1 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) October 2, 2021

We love how Fox News viewers are the “far-right.”

This is where the last one hundred thousand Americans who died of COVID took their last breaths… Overwhelmingly in the South… Overwhelmingly in red states… Overwhelmingly in places where Fox News occupies a lot of screen time: pic.twitter.com/m5XMzJgw9F — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) October 2, 2021

Media: @Acosta: “The renovated @FoxNews offices here in #DC. Almost all the people in this photo wear masks. Apparently 90% of Fox employees are vaccinated. The slogan used to be ‘We report, you decide.’ Now maybe it’s ‘Your body, your choice.’ Look at the choices they’ve made.” pic.twitter.com/8DVl2LENTF — Porter Anderson (@Porter_Anderson) October 2, 2021

What a douchebag.

DC currently has an indoor mask mandate. The scandal here according to Jim Acosta, is that Fox News employees are following the law. https://t.co/gtXtH5dsAA — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 2, 2021

As I’ve said before it’s enormously gratifying that Jim Acosta turned out to be the enormous tool everyone already thought he was while he tried to grandstand as just straight newsman Jim. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 2, 2021

I’m guessing that @Acosta did not have any segments on the DC mayor breaking her own mask mandate. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 2, 2021

Alexa, what is the law on masks in workplace in the District of Columbia? — J.G. Petruna (@jgpetruna) October 2, 2021

DC has an indoor mask mandate. So they are obeying the law….🤷‍♀️ — K Shetter (@shetterk1) October 2, 2021

So @Acosta‘s beef is that they’re following the city’s mask mandate which the mayor doesn’t follow? — Robe_Mitchell (@RobeMitchell2) October 2, 2021

You’re mad they’re…following mask mandates? — laughoffliam (@laughoffliam) October 2, 2021

So? Fox isn’t anti vaccine — The Worm (@ImArturoBandini) October 2, 2021

It really isn’t.

Every time I hear the “right” talk about this issue they almost always are very clear “we are vaccinated, recommend you do, and we follow the law, but we understand your right to disagree” or similar. I guess this is yet another example of @Acosta‘s intrepid journalising… — monkey sea monkey turf (@monkeyEWF) October 2, 2021

Simple Jim @Acosta is clearly too dimwitted to understand the distinction between being for vaccines and being for government mandates. — Deplorable Neanderthal (@Brian88747914) October 2, 2021

No one has ever accused him of being a good journalist, or smart. — cory stiftar (@CoryStiftar) October 2, 2021

They would’ve lost their damn minds if they hadn’t been masked. Unreal — Joey Jo-Jo Jr Shabadoo (@JoShabadoo) October 2, 2021

Jim was gonna Jim about this photo whether they were all masked or they were all unmasked. — n0tb0t (@n0tb0t2) October 2, 2021

.@Acosta is the progressive media’s rodeo clown. — Benjamin Roberts (@bennoba) October 2, 2021

@Acosta is awful at his job. No clue how he has his own show. — Living Great Gatsby (@NoleLuckNeeded) October 2, 2021

He’s become even more preachy than Matthew Dowd, which is something.

So… They’re obeying a mask mandate. But yeah, Jim may be onto something here. It’s time to shed the masks in protest. — Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) October 2, 2021

There’s an indoor mask mandate by the city. Should they be disobeying it? — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 2, 2021

Isn’t there an indoor mask mandate in DC? — AdamInHTownTX (Sixteen Cents Richer) (@AdamInHTownTX) October 2, 2021

Someone tell the thoroughly discredited Acosta that DC has a mask mandate. Unless he’s suggesting Fox personnel should be exempt from it. — Mr. Faversham (@MrFaversham) October 2, 2021

So the scandal is that they are following the law? Or that they think people should be able to make a decision for themselves and then they made a decision for themselves? — Dustin Call (@dlcall5) October 2, 2021

Acosta is such a douche — MidAirPress (@MidAirPress) October 2, 2021

Why isn’t he wearing a mask on camera to encourage his viewers to do the same? He could be setting an example, yet he chooses not to.

Glenn Greenwald puts what CNN firefighter Jim Acosta 'endured during the Trump years' into sobering perspective [pics, screenshots]

