https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/615890102817c57bc71c770e
A justice of the peace in Texas is fighting for his right to have a program allowing volunteer chaplains representing a wide range of faiths deliver ceremonial invocations to open his court sessions….
A new bill has just been introduced which could revolutionize the abortion debate in the United States. The Care for Her Act (H.B. 5163) was introduced by Nebraska Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, and would mak…
(LIVE SCIENCE) – The American bumblebee (Bombus pensylvanicus) population has plummeted by 89% over the past 20 years, and an “endangered species” listing could be imminent, according to the U.S. Fish…
(TOWNHALL) – Ben & Jerry’s announced a new ice cream flavor, called “Change is Brewing,” whose proceeds the company says will support the “defund the police” movement by supplementing Rep. Cori Bush’s…
(STUDY FINDS) – Elephants benefit from having older siblings, especially sisters, new researcher reveals. Researchers studying semi-captive Asian elephants in Myanmar have found that calves benefit fr…