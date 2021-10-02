https://www.oann.com/cricket-perry-the-first-australian-woman-to-pick-up-300-wickets/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=cricket-perry-the-first-australian-woman-to-pick-up-300-wickets



FILE PHOTO: Cricket – Women’s Ashes – First IT20 – England v Australia – The Cloudfm County Ground, Chelmsford, Britain – July 26, 2019 Australia’s Ellyse Perry celebrates taking the wicket of England’s Tammy Beaumont Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Cricket – Women’s Ashes – First IT20 – England v Australia – The Cloudfm County Ground, Chelmsford, Britain – July 26, 2019 Australia’s Ellyse Perry celebrates taking the wicket of England’s Tammy Beaumont Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra/File Photo

October 2, 2021

(Reuters) – All-rounder Ellyse Perry became the first Australian woman to take 300 international wickets after she dismissed India’s Pooja Vastrakar on day three of the four-day pink-ball test on the Gold Coast on Saturday.

Perry sent off Vastrakar (13) in the 143rd over as Beth Mooney pulled off a stunning catch at gully.

Perry is currently third on the list of women with the most wickets, behind India’s Jhulan Goswami (337) and England’s Katherine Brunt (301).

The 30-year-old is also the first woman with the double of 5000 runs and 300 wickets in international cricket.

India declared on 377 for eight in their first innings, shortly after the dinner break on Saturday.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Michael Perry)

