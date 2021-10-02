http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/_oXehF7JX2U/

On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Cavuto Live,” Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) stated that he disagrees with President Joe Biden on the border, “I think we need to make sure we have law and order. We need to make sure we secure our borders,” and that large numbers of people are still coming “Because they feel that the border’s open.”

Cuellar stated, [relevant remarks begin around 3:55] “Well, I mean, certainly, on the border, we certainly disagree. I think we need to make sure we have law and order. We need to make sure we secure our borders, and you’ve heard me speak so many times. And so, that — I mean, just in the valley yesterday, Neil, in one week, 12,200 people came in one week just in the valley. So, the numbers are still coming. Because they feel that the border’s open.”

