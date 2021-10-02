https://www.theblaze.com/shows/stu-does-america/damn-the-consequences

If you look at Joe Biden’s history, some would say he is a moderate. But is he, though? Stu Burguiere and Glenn Beck say no, he’s not.

On this episode of Stu Does America, Stu explains that to many Americans, Biden seemed to be a guy who floated around whatever the middle of the Democrat Party was at the time, but that he seems to be doing the opposite of what he said he’d do as president.

Glenn suggested that “Biden is convinced that he is going to be the guy that will fundamentally transform America.” Glenn later added Biden could be focused more on his “legacy” than on doing right by the American people.

“[Biden] has been convinced that in the long run he’ll be remembered fondly, and he doesn’t care what people say now … damn the consequences,” Glenn said.

