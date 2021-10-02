https://www.louderwithcrowder.com/joe-biden-snaps-reporter

In 2003, President Jed Bartlett famously walked to Capitol Hill to get a budget deal done with Republicans. He was successful. He was also fictional. In the reality of 2021, President Joe Biden went to Capitol Hill. But our puddingheaded-president — who remember, is the most popular president ever — can’t unite his batsh!t crazy caucus members with his slightly less batsh!t crazy caucus members. After a reporter asked Biden about being such a failure, the president did what most old men with questionable control of their mental faculties does. He snapped at some young whippersnapper. I think it was DOOCY.







After Avoiding Questions For Four Days, Biden Snaps At Reporter Asking About Democrats In Disarray



youtu.be



Lashing out at reporters is nothing new with this president. Nor is, his aides stopping him from answering reporters’ questions in a panic. What IS new is his aides freaking out when Biden tries to take questions from OTHER DEMOCRATS.

It’s all totally normal.

At issue is the Democrat reconciliation budget bill, the infrastructure bill that has nothing to do with actual infrastructure, and all the tricks leftists want to use to fund their soggiest socialists dreams. We haven’t opined much on the Louder with Crowder Dot Com website, because sometimes there isn’t much left to say. Take all the spending people ranted about with the Biden stimulus and COVID relief bills (LwC included) and multiply it by eleventy. We’re talking about extremists wanting a $3.5 TRILLION DOLLAR bill, and what’s considered a “more reasonable” $1.5 trillion dollar bill. At that point, you just pour yourself a drink and revel over the Dems in disarray. The only other option is to let your brain try and process how $1.5 Trillion in government spending became “moderate.”

Get your content free from Big Tech’s filter. Bookmark this website and sign up for our newsletter!







Are You Getting It Yet? Nancy Pelosi Says The Obama Part Out Loud… | Louder With Crowder



youtu.be



From Your Site Articles

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

