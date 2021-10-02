http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/HgYccf35WlA/

On Saturday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Yasmin Vossoughian Reports,” Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) argued that the $3.5 trillion price tag for the Build Back Better Act reconciliation package “is a modest investment” for an economy the size of America’s.

Torres said, “[T]here’s misconception about the price tag of the Build Back Better Act. The Build Back Better Act, the original draft, it is not 3.5 trillion over the course of a year. It’s over the course of ten years. So, it’s $350 billion. Which, for a $20 trillion economy like ours, is a modest investment. So, I think it’s shortsighted to focus on the price tag.”

Torres later acknowledged that the price tag will have to come down to pass the bill.

