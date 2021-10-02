https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/democrats-dc-insiders-panic-steve-bannon-fires-shock-troops-private-dc-gathering/

Former Trump Campaign Manager and Chief Strategist Steve Bannon met with scores of Trump loyalists and political appointees this week at a private gathering at a DC social club. Hundreds of former Trump appointees and MAGA loyalists gathered to hear Steve’s plans for the next MAGA administration.

This has the radical left and DC elites, including Republican DC elites, in a panic.

Steve Bannon told The Gateway Pundit this about the DC meetup, “This is beyond Trump returning to the White House. This is about MAGA being ready to execute the plan when Trump returns.”

The War Room host added this on the current political climate, “The Uniparty is melting down over Moms taking over school boards; deplorables taking over election boards; everyday Americans becoming Precinct Committeemen – and now this – a vanguard of trained experts that can take over the administrative state.”

NBC reported on this week’s gathering in Washington DC.

Scores of former Trump political appointees gathered at a GOP social club Wednesday night to hear Steve Bannon detail how they could help the next Republican president reconfigure government. Steve told NBC, “If you’re going to take over the administrative state and deconstruct it then you have to have shock troops prepared to take it over immediately. I gave them fire and brimstone.” “If you’re going to take over the administrative state and deconstruct it then you have to have shock troops prepared to take it over immediately,” Bannon said in a telephone interview with NBC News. “I gave ’em fire and brimstone.” Bannon, who ran former President Donald Trump’s first campaign and later worked as a top adviser in the White House, said that Trump’s agenda was delayed by the challenges of quickly filling roughly 4,000 slots for presidential appointees at federal agencies and the steep learning curve for political officials who were new to Washington. He is not alone in that view. His appearance at the Capitol Hill Club came at the invitation of a new organization called the Association of Republican Presidential Appointees, which was formed to create a resource for future GOP officials tapped to fill federal jobs. “There are so many statutes and regulations as well as agency and departmental policies, it can be very overwhelming when you first come in,” said Jeffrey Scott Shapiro, a former Broadcasting Board of Governors official who is one of the organizers of the group. “This is an organization that has a very narrow, clear and much-needed purpose, and, once it is operational, I think it could do a lot of good not just for the Republican Party but for the country.”

