FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – To Kelly Smith, the case against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is strong. More than 50,000 Floridians killed by covid-19. A confrontational opposition to mask mandates and vaccines that has rubbed even some Republicans the wrong way.
But the Pasco County Democratic Party head is skeptical that Florida Democrats can capitalize on it to topple DeSantis, R, next November.