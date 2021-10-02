http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/op6w2Q7g5Yk/

Antifa far-left extremists have called for the murder of 53 members of the populist Alternative for Germany (AfD), publishing their home addresses on a well-known far-left web platform.

The German Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) confirmed the existence of the posts, which were made on Indymedia, the far-left web platform which has been used in the past to post credit for far-left attacks and other calls for violence against the AfD.

The BKA confirmed to German magazine Focus that several posts made on September 13th had called for violence against the populist party, with one saying: “Let’s kill the AfD pigs with explosives.”

A Google search cache seen by Breitbart London confirms the existence of the posts on Indymedia, but the articles have been either deleted or moved, as a message states “access denied” when attempting to view the page.

The call to murder AfD politicians was also supplemented with a pamphlet that contained the home addresses for all 53 of the targetted politicians, including the member of the Thuringia state parliament Björn Höcke and managing director of the AfD parliamentary group, Bernd Baumann.

“The time has come for tough action. Höcke is one of those people who has to be killed,” one specific call for violence on Indymedia said.

Two criminal police offices are said to be investigating the death threats made against the politicians, with the suspects believed to be Antifa militants.

The call to murder AfD politicians was seen before in 2019, when an “assassination guide” was posted on Indymedia that gave detailed instructions on how to kill a member of the populist party, telling potential assassins to study public appearance dates and maps of venues to escape afterwards.

Indymedia itself has come under scrutiny from German authorities in the past, with the notorious website “Linksunten” being banned following the Hamburg G20 riots in 2017.

Despite the ban, militant extremists have used the web platform many times to take credit for attacks, such as the brutal assault on MP Frank Magnitz in January 2019, described by some as an attempted assassination.

