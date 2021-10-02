https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/far-left-eco-terrorist-confirmed-lead-bureau-land-management-senate-democrats/

For months now, Democrats have been accusing Trump supporters of being terrorists. Now they have confirmed a terrorist to lead the federal Bureau of Land Management.

In the 1990s, Tracy Stone-Manning worked with people who engaged in ‘tree-spiking’ which can kill people who later cut the tree down or try to process it for lumber.

She also once advocated for population control.

Now she leads a government agency, because of Democrats.

The Associated Press reports:

Senate approves Biden land-agency pick over GOP opposition A bitterly divided Senate late Thursday approved President Joe Biden’s choice to oversee vast government-owned lands in the West, despite Republican complaints that she is an “eco-terrorist.″ Tracy Stone-Manning, Biden’s choice to lead the Interior Department’s Bureau of Land Management, was approved, 50-45, on a party-line vote. Five Republican senators missed the vote. Republicans sharply criticized her nomination during an often acrimonious Senate debate, with several holding up a metal spike similar to one used in a 1989 environmental sabotage case. Democrats defended Stone-Manning, noting she was never charged with a crime and in fact testified against two men who were convicted of spiking trees to sabotage a timber sale in Idaho’s Clearwater National Forest. Wyoming Sen. John Barrasso, the top Republican on the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, called Stone-Manning a “dangerous choice to be put in charge of our public lands″ and said she ”continues to hold very dangerous views” against oil and gas drilling, logging and other commercial activity on federal lands.

Great choice, Democrats.

The Senate confirmed ecoterrorist Tracy Stone-Manning to lead the Bureau of Land Management. America is on the verge of $30 trillion in debt. Thousands of migrants are rushing the border. Inflation continues to skyrocket. This is what Joe Biden calls “building back better.” — Daniel Turner (@DanielTurnerPTF) October 1, 2021

They couldn’t find a better choice than this woman? Really?

Cross posted from American Lookout.

