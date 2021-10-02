https://www.dailywire.com/news/federal-workers-u-s-service-members-sue-biden-admin-over-vaccine-mandates

A group of federal workers, including several members of the military, are suing the Biden administration over a pair of mandates directing all federal workers and military service members to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“Americans have remained idle for far too long as our nation’s elected officials continue to satisfy their voracious appetites for power,” says the lawsuit, filed by a group of plaintiffs including four Air Force officers and a Secret Service agent, according to The Washington Post.

Ten plaintiffs filed a suit in the U.S. District Court in Washington on September 23, seeking for the judge to place an injunction on President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandates that cover all federal workers and contractors, as well as all members of the U.S. military.

The lawsuit argues that the mandates violate religious freedom protections in the First Amendment. Both orders grant exemptions for religious and medical reasons if one can qualify, according to the Post.

“Besides its constitutional and statutory claims, the lawsuit, prepared by attorneys in Virginia and San Diego, contains vituperative language for a legal filing, citing the administration’s ‘authoritarian grip’ on the nation and the country’s ‘forty-seven year subjugation’ to Biden’s ‘vapid political career,’” the Post reported.

Biden issued an order in September that mandated all federal workers and contractors receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine mandate was included in the rollout of a larger strategy Biden announced to combat the coronavirus, which included a mandate covering all companies in the U.S. with at least 100 employees ordering that those employers must either ensure their employees are vaccinated or tested weekly for COVID-19.

“This is a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” Biden said while announcing his orders. “And it’s caused by the fact that despite America having an unprecedented and successful vaccination program, despite the fact that for almost five months free vaccines have been available in 80,000 different locations, we still have nearly 80 million Americans who have failed to get the shot.”

“And to make matters worse, there are elected officials actively working to undermine the fight against COVID-19,” he continued. “Instead of encouraging people to get vaccinated and mask up, they’re ordering mobile morgues for the unvaccinated dying from COVID in their communities. This is totally unacceptable.”

Biden’s new approach to the illness came after Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced in August an order that all U.S. service members must be vaccinated. That order sparked a lawsuit from two servicemen, Army Staff Sgt. Daniel Robert and Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Hollie Mulvihill, filed later in the month. As The Daily Wire reported:

“Service members that have natural immunity, developed from surviving the virus, should be granted a medical exception from compulsory vaccination because the DoD instruction policy reflects the well-established understanding that prior infection provides the immune system’s best possible response to the virus,” the lawsuit states. The pair filed a request for an injunction to block the vaccine mandate last week as the Pentagon moves forward with vaccinating all unvaccinated service members. “These are the healthiest people on the planet in their age group … so why are we rushing? What is the compelling reason forcing the military to say, ‘You must take this vaccine, regardless of what the law says?’” the servicemen’s attorney Todd Callender said.

