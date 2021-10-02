https://dailycaller.com/2021/10/01/former-donald-trump-press-sec-nickname-melania-trump-given-secret-service/

Former President Donald Trump’s press secretary, Stephanie Grisham, reportedly revealed Melania Trump’s nickname given to her by the Secret Service.

In Grisham’s upcoming book, “I’ll Take Your Questions Now,” the former press secretary and chief of staff to the first lady shared that the Secret Service reportedly nicknamed Melania “Rapunzel” during her time in the White House, The Washington Post reported in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: Melania Trump’s Office Fires Back At ‘Dishonorable’ NBC Historian For Rose Garden Criticism)

The story of “Rapunzel” is about a beautiful woman trapped in a tower, and Grisham said she assumed the former first lady got the name because she reportedly rarely left the White House. (RELATED: Stephanie Grisham, Melania Trump’s Chief Of Staff, Is Writing A Tell-All Book)

Stephanie Grisham: Melania Repeatedly Tried to Embarrass Trump in Public as Revenge for Stormy Daniels Scandal https://t.co/pe5AsE5ywf — Mediaite (@Mediaite) September 28, 2021

Because Melania reportedly rarely left the White House, agents requested the assignment of protecting her, because it allowed them more time to spend with their families, Grisham wrote, the piece noted.

The first lady’s office has responded to the book, and said it’s nothing more than an attempt by Grisham to “redeem herself” following a “failed” relationship and “poor performance” in her role as press secretary to Trump, the report noted.

“The intent behind this book is obvious,” Melania’s office shared in a statement following a report about a passage in the book reportedly comparing the former first lady to Marie Antoinette, the outlet noted.

“Through mistruth and betrayal, she seeks to gain relevance and money at the expense of Mrs. Trump,” the statement added.

The Post said it had obtained a copy of Grisham’s 352-page book in which she also wrote that Melania appeared to agree with Trump’s claim about the 2020 election not being legitimate, writing “something bad happened.”

The piece also noted how the former first lady reacted to criticism for not standing next to Trump the same way Jill Biden had stood next to her husband on election night.

“She said, ‘I don’t stand next to him because I don’t need to hold him up like she does. Can you imagine?’” Grisham wrote. “That made me laugh.”

Grisham resigned from the White House on Jan. 6 in the midst of the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

