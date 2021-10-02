http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/17fjGLQkLac/

At least one subplot in a Sunday night showdown rife with them has fizzled.

Bucs tight end Rob Gronkowski, injured last weekend against the Rams, won’t make the trip with the team to New England and will miss his homecoming of sorts against the Patriots, the Tampa Bay Times has confirmed. A CT scan earlier in the week revealed Gronk has fractured ribs.

Additionally, edge rusher Jason Pierre-Paul officially has been ruled out with hand/shoulder injuries, and starting cornerback Carlton Davis (abdomen/ribs) is questionable. Pierre-Paul practiced Friday after being sidelined nearly two full weeks, spawning hope he might play against the Patriots.

As a result, the Bucs have elevated tight end Codey McElroy (one career NFL catch) from the practice squad, along with cornerback Rashard Robinson. All-pro corner Richard Sherman, who signed with the Bucs on Wednesday, is expected to be activated for this game, though it remains unclear if he’ll play.

Gronkowski, who amassed Hall of Fame credentials (and helped the Patriots win three Super Bowls) in nine seasons in Foxborough, was listed as doubtful on Friday’s injury report. He didn’t practice Wednesday or Thursday, and was spotted without pads or a helmet at Friday’s indoor workout.

Following the week’s final practice, coach Bruce Arians said Gronkowski’s availability would be a game-time decision.

Clearly farther along (in terms of conditioning and playbook astuteness) than this time last year, when he still was shaking the rust from a one-year retirement, Gronkowski mostly flourished in the Bucs’ first three games.

His 16 receptions (for 184 yards) are tied for second on the team, and his four touchdown catches lead the Bucs. The two other tight ends to appear in a game this season, O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate, have combined for seven receptions.

• • •

