London police have arrested a 38-year-old man on suspicion of grievous bodily harm after allegedly attacking three women and a man with a hammer.

The incident happened late on Friday night in the popular shopping district of Regent Street in the West End of London.

The man is believed to have used a hammer to strike a woman in her 20s and a woman in her 30s on Regent Street. He went on to assault another woman in her 40s and a man in his 50s in a pub on Glasshouse Street near Picadilly Circus, according to London’s Evening Standard.

Security guards at the pub detained the suspect before police arrived at around 11pm. Officers arrested the man, detaining him at a central London police station on suspicion of grievous bodily harm (GBH).

The four victims were treated at hospital where their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The incident is not believed to be terror-related, according to The Sun.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) told the local news outlet MyLondon: “Officers in Westminster dealt with a violent incident overnight which resulted in three women and a man being taken to hospital and an arrest made for GBH.

“Police were called at 10.54pm on Friday, October 1, to reports of a man attacking people in Regent Street, W1.

“The man used a hammer to hit two women in Regent Street. Both women — one aged in her 30s, the other in her 20s – have been taken to hospital where their conditions are not believed to be life-threatening.

“The man then entered a pub in Glasshouse Street where he used a hammer to attack a woman, aged in her 40s, and a man, aged in his 50s.

“Both have been taken to hospital and neither is in a life-threatening condition.

“The 38-year-old man was detained by security staff at the pub and arrested by police officers on suspicion of GBH. He has been taken into custody at a central London station.”

Just on Thursday, a man in his 40s was taken to hospital in critical condition after being stabbed in Southall, West London, at 6:40pm.

The day before, a man in his 30s was taken to hospital after having been stabbed in the back in Harlesden, northwest London.

