https://noqreport.com/2021/10/02/hate-hoax-white-kkk-member-making-racially-motivated-threats-to-burn-down-houses-and-kill-neighbors-turns-out-to-be-black-woman-police-say/

A Georgia neighborhood was terrorized by a person claiming to be a white male member of the Ku Klux Klan. However, police now say that the person making racially motivated threats to burn down houses in the neighborhood and kill people is actually a black woman.

Last December, residents of the Brookmont subdivision of Douglasville began receiving racially charged letters in their mailboxes. The handwritten notes claimed to be from a 6-foot tall, white male with a long, red beard, who was a member of the KKK.

“The notes threatened to burn their houses down and kill them and said that they didn’t belong in the neighborhood,” said Detective Nathan Shumaker. The notes – which used the N-word and talked about hanging people – were received by at least seven black residents in the suburb about 25 miles from Atlanta, according to WGCL-TV .

The Douglasville Police Department said the investigation started by detectives going “door-to-door to check doorbell cameras and gather whatever information they could from the residents.” They also handed out flyers to residents about the racially motivated threats.

The letters – which were delivered in the middle of the night – stopped in January, but picked up again in February […]