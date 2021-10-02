https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/10/02/heres-a-quick-tour-of-a-mobile-morgue-set-up-in-texas-for-migrant-bodies-98-recovered-this-year-so-far/

As the administration continues to see the border as a challenge and not a crisis, independent journalist Ali Bradley took a tour of a mobile morgue set up in Texas to store the bodies of dead migrants until they could be identified. We’re old enough to remember back during the Trump administration when the president was being slammed over mobile morgues being set up outside hospitals in places like New York. Those got plenty of media attention, but this is the first we’ve heard of these.

Brooks Co. is 40 miles from the border & has an influx of migrant bodies as they circumvent Hwy. 281 checkpoint.

TX setup a mobile morgue—It’s holding 27 migrant bodies. Sheriff Comm.Esparza tells me on avg. they recover 50-60 migrant bodies. Last year: 34. This year: 98 already. pic.twitter.com/coxKYVsv8P — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) October 2, 2021

Last year, 34; this year, 98 already.

This is the outside of the mobile morgue in Brooks Co.

Commander Esparza tells me the migrants are dropped off by smugglers to get around the checkpoint and end up getting lost or left in the rural ranch lands in the county and succumb to the elements. #BorderCrisis pic.twitter.com/jLifhDv84u — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) October 2, 2021

Commander Esparza tells me some of the migrant bodies are so badly decomposed they are nearly impossible to identify— A body may be in that unit for months before a family member can be connected to them. pic.twitter.com/ONdxZCsZvc — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) October 2, 2021

And they were saying they needed them for Covid. 🙄🙄🙄 — Jan Galt (@chump24042266) October 2, 2021

so, a real mobile morgue, as opposed to all the fake Covid mobile morgues — not for hire (@notforhire63) October 2, 2021

More dead people when there’s less enforcement and a 3/4 fold increase in crossings from recent years is not at all surprising. — Nick (@Enve90) October 2, 2021

Is @AOC (Sandy) crying and wearing all white or nah? — Ricky Tidwell 🇺🇸 (@ricky_tidwell) October 2, 2021

Imagine if Trump was president the press this would get. So sad. — Honest Abe (@LincolnAbe1865) October 2, 2021

If Trump were president, those people would be safe back home in Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala.

…where they stayed, not deceived into thinking they could just stroll into America.

Some of them have died as a DIRECT RESULT of the loud and clear messages now coming from Washington. — Mark Bluczech (@MBluczech) October 2, 2021

But, yeah, keep luring the illegals with an open border. — sophiegrace (@sophieg59803682) October 2, 2021

Just wait until the caravans with hundreds of thousands of freeloaders crash our border. — 🇺🇸REDSTATE HISPANIC (@Okieconservati1) October 2, 2021

Even NBC News is reporting that as many as 400,000 migrants are currently on their way to the border.

We’re old enough to remember when every newspaper and cable news outlet highlighted a photo of a father and daughter from El Salvador who had drowned trying to cross the Rio Grande on their way to the southern U.S. border in June of 2019. But when a 9-year-old migrant girl drowned as her family attempted to cross the Rio Grande this March, there was no photo, and thus, no outrage.

Biden’s “compassionate” policy reality in human terms… but, by all means, let’s continue to be lectured by Progressives about border policy. — Sean Gibson (@SeanGibson5) October 2, 2021

Vice President Kamala Harris did go on TV and say, “Don’t come.” What else can she do?

