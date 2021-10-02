https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/10/02/heres-a-quick-tour-of-a-mobile-morgue-set-up-in-texas-for-migrant-bodies-98-recovered-this-year-so-far/

As the administration continues to see the border as a challenge and not a crisis, independent journalist Ali Bradley took a tour of a mobile morgue set up in Texas to store the bodies of dead migrants until they could be identified. We’re old enough to remember back during the Trump administration when the president was being slammed over mobile morgues being set up outside hospitals in places like New York. Those got plenty of media attention, but this is the first we’ve heard of these.

Last year, 34; this year, 98 already.

Even NBC News is reporting that as many as 400,000 migrants are currently on their way to the border.

We’re old enough to remember when every newspaper and cable news outlet highlighted a photo of a father and daughter from El Salvador who had drowned trying to cross the Rio Grande on their way to the southern U.S. border in June of 2019. But when a 9-year-old migrant girl drowned as her family attempted to cross the Rio Grande this March, there was no photo, and thus, no outrage.

Vice President Kamala Harris did go on TV and say, “Don’t come.” What else can she do?

