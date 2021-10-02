https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/hilarious-chuck-todd-gets-filibustered-at-virginia-debate/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE







CFP covered the best moment from the debate 5 days ago — But here’s something we missed

Princess Blanding of the Virginia Liberation Party disrupted the festivities.

More from @PrinBlandingVA who stormed the debate, derailing it for several minutes and demand she have a spot on the stage. She’s particularly mad at Democrats and a system she characterizes as making people chose between the “lesser of two evils.”#VAGov pic.twitter.com/DTgk75MbH4 — Eva McKend (@evamckend) September 28, 2021

Terry McAuliffe should have kept his mouth shut…