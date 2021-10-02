https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/hilarious-chuck-todd-gets-filibustered-at-virginia-debate/

Posted by Kane on October 2, 2021 2:55 pm

CFP covered the best moment from the debate 5 days ago — But here’s something we missed

Princess Blanding of the Virginia Liberation Party disrupted the festivities.

Terry McAuliffe should have kept his mouth shut…

