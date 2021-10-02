http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/tKyNe3gwYTk/

Hollywood celebrities are planning to show up Saturday to support something called “abortion justice” at the more than 500 Women’s March rallies that are set to take place in all 50 states.

Left-wing stars including Amber Tamblyn, Connie Britton, Rosanna Arquette, and Piper Perabo are urging fans to join them in marching to support abortion as well as a host of seemingly related issues, including healthcare for “non-binary bodies.”

This year’s Women’s March events are expected to be dominated by the abortion debate as protestors plan to voice their anger over Texas’ new abortion law. At least 539 rallies are scheduled to take place around the country, according to organizers.

“Simply put: We are witnessing the most dire threat to abortion access in our lifetime,” the official site says. “We need to send an unmistakable message about our fierce opposition to restricting abortion access and overturning Roe v. Wade before it’s too late.”

Organizers are discouraging participants in this year’s protests from wearing The Handmaid’s Tale costumes and to refrain from using coat-hanger imagery.

It remains unclear what the term “abortion justice” entails beyond the left’s desire for access to abortion at various stages of pregnancy.

FX’s Y: The Last Man star Amber Tamblyn announced she will march “to support womxn and non-binary bodies whose healthcare is on the line.”

I’m going to march in protest this Saturday to support womxn and non-binary bodies whose healthcare is on the line. Find a march near you and join me: https://t.co/zZIIMK1gaH #RallyForAbortionJustice pic.twitter.com/IL3JJk0KEd — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) September 30, 2021

ABC’s Nashville star Connie Britton used the hashtag #RallyforAbortionJustice.

Bravo’s Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi told her Twitter followers to donate to “Tx funds on the front lines” and attend Saturday’s rally.

And I’m not talking about half-hearted social media activism. I mean solidarity 💪🏾 Donate to TX abortion funds on the front lines and come to: The Rally For Abortion Justice

Sat, Oct 2nd: https://t.co/p1ovEn1PtC pic.twitter.com/XgVuzS4Oc9 — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) October 1, 2021

Former Rage Against the Machine singer Tom Morello tweeted that “abortion justice” is “economic” and qualifies as a form of healthcare.

End the Violence on Women. Show up for Abortion Justice. It’s Economic. It’s Access to Healthcare. It’s a Crisis. Join Long Beach on Oct. 2nd to #RallyForAbortionJustice. https://t.co/405YyOVilJ — Tom Morello (@tmorello) September 30, 2021

Actress Rosanna Arquette urged her fans to “unleash the fury of women as a mighty force for revolution.”

ON OCTOBER 2, MARCH IN THE BREAK THE CHAINS CONTINGENT: UNLEASH THE FURY OF WOMEN AS A MIGHTY FORCE FOR REVOLUTION! https://t.co/xkd7cWBwg7 — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) September 26, 2021

USA Network’s Covert Affairs star Piper Perabo promised to attend an “abortion justice” rally on Saturday.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

