https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/10/01/merck-pharmaceutical-presents-covid-19-pill-with-data-showing-50-percent-reduction-in-hospitalization/

As you read the news reports on a new anti-viral pill to battle COVID-19 from Merck called “Molnupiravir”, keep in mind Merck is the pharma company that owns the anti-viral pill Ivermectin.

Oct 1 (Reuters) – Positive clinical trial results for Merck & Co’s (MRK.N) experimental antiviral COVID-19 pill reverberated through the healthcare sector on Friday, sending the drugmaker’s stock price soaring while denting high-flying shares of vaccine companies and makers of other coronavirus therapies.

Merck shares jumped as much as 12.3% and hit their highest level since February 2020 after data showed the company’s pill molnupiravir could halve the chances of dying or being hospitalized for those most at risk of contracting severe COVID-19. Experts hailed the news as potentially a huge advance in the fight against COVID-19.

[…] “We see molnupiravir, with its oral format as a clear game changer that is likely to meaningfully impact not just the treatment paradigm for COVID-19 but also has potential utility in the prevention setting,” Piper Sandler analyst Christopher Raymond said in a research note.

Merck is conducting a late-stage trial to see if its antiviral pill can prevent COVID-19 infection, in addition to the study that showed it can significantly cut hospitalization and death in those already infected. (read more)

Suspicious cat remains, well, suspicious…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

