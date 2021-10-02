https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/10/02/is-this-a-joke-a-lot-of-people-arent-buying-this-new-ap-norc-poll-on-bidens-approval-rating/

President Biden hasn’t even been able to unify his own party in Washington, DC (let alone the rest of the country), inflation is on the rise, people are pouring illegally through the southern border and American citizens remain trapped in Afghanistan. Add it all up and the White House might consider this AP-NORC poll great news even if many others don’t believe it:

Biden approval rating slips to 50 percent https://t.co/JhYSDQdSgH pic.twitter.com/amWRKSI5YI — The Hill (@thehill) October 2, 2021

Does that seem a bit high? Maybe the poll consisted of a dramatic oversampling of DNC employees.

In most polls it’s way below 50%, closer to 35%-40% — Tamara Lynn (@Tamaralynn212) October 2, 2021

The Real Clear Politics average on Biden’s approval is currently at 45 percent, but the AP-NORC poll might drive that up slightly.

Is this a joke? There is no way Biden has a 50% approval rating. https://t.co/Kt04T2Cet2 — cathy krueger (@1stavecathy) October 2, 2021

LOL mid 30’s low 40’s. C’mon man! — Walton De sousa (@WaltonDesousa) October 2, 2021

I think it’s more like 30% https://t.co/KFfiStJGOM — Tommy Holliday CDT (@TommyHolliday17) October 2, 2021

Gallup has him at 43% and AP has him at 50%……..Gallup — AreUsure (@usure_are) October 2, 2021

Biden approval rating slips to 50 percent in AP poll….😂😂yeah try lower then that!! https://t.co/3JIlhwfzyE — Michael Graham (@Michael11236328) October 1, 2021

Wouldn’t 50 mean it’s jumped up 20%? Unless it’s gone up in the last week or 2, it’s a hell of a lot lower than that. https://t.co/nl0hJIaGmd — insertnamehere (@ins3rtnam) October 2, 2021

That would be our guess as well.

