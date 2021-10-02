https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/10/02/jen-psaki-biden-administration-would-have-made-progress-on-the-pandemic-if-president-trump-hadnt-suggested-people-inject-bleach/

Here’s an exchange between White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki and the White House press corps we overlooked Friday, but it’s still worth a post. We all know that Psaki lies. Asked about Title 42, a Trump-era health provision providing for speedy expulsion of illegal immigrants for reasons of containing the coronavirus, Psaki transitioned into a critique of President Trump’s handling of COVID-19, saying the Biden administration “would’ve made progress on” if it weren’t for the former guy suggesting people inject bleach rather than addressing the pandemic.

.@PressSec: “Title 42 is a public health requirement because we’re in the middle of a pandemic, which by the way, we would’ve made progress on had the former President actually addressed the pandemic, and not suggest people inject bleach.” pic.twitter.com/PRB27KFmYP — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 1, 2021

Fact-checkers?

So Psaki’s saying the administration hasn’t made progress on the pandemic because of Trump? We were assured Biden was going to shut down the virus.

I’ll take things that didn’t happen for $500 Alex — Jerald Jones (@justajunkdrawe1) October 1, 2021

Wait, I thought they had a plan! — Fred (@Big_Head_Fred_) October 1, 2021

Always the blame game and never addressing the tough questions — Kerry Andrews (@ksandrews) October 1, 2021

She’s just a member of the band on the Titanic. — Logan Hughes (@bootlegLH) October 1, 2021

She really is a piece of work. — Tom (@BigMoose20) October 1, 2021

Which, of course, he never did, and O3 injections were what he was referring to. — John Laroquette as a Klingon in Post-American Hell (@derpman47) October 1, 2021

Is she serious? — angel° (@itravelforfree) October 2, 2021

Oh zinger!!! Except, disinformation — MC Solar Wind (@MCSolarWind) October 2, 2021

Press Secretary just perpetuating the hoax. That’s about right. — Aaron Perry non-Anonymous🇺🇸 (@aa_perry) October 2, 2021

I too remember the dark times of 2020 when literally 3,500,000,000,000 people died from injecting bleach. Or maybe it was zero 🥴 — Kevin Liechti (@Lick_Kev2) October 1, 2021

For sure it was less than the people killed evacuating a Afghanistan — suzanne freeman (@jbwmom124) October 1, 2021

Misinformation straight from the Press Secretary of the White House. Will fact checkers correct her? Will media call her out? I won’t hold my breath. — Calem (@CalemAnnk) October 1, 2021

Biden & his crew lie every time they open their mouths. Her brain is filled with bleach — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) October 1, 2021

More lying BS from Psaki. This is public disinformation. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) October 1, 2021

Isn’t the purpose of a “fact checker” LITERALLY THIS?! — Johnny Wannabe (@johnnywannabe) October 1, 2021

How can she not be held accountable for her words??? — BRIAN TRICKEY (@TRICKEYBRIAN) October 1, 2021

Not by the current media oligarchy — Buck Fiden (@DerrScheff) October 1, 2021

This take is getting old — Cole Payne (@ColePayne120) October 1, 2021

It’s another lie but failures have to lie to pretend they aren’t failures. — There Are Four Lights (@UtleyYATM) October 1, 2021

20% into your term in office and you’re still blaming the last guy. — Pepper Brooks (@AlteredAnglePB) October 1, 2021

Desperation is a stinky perfume and she’s wearing a lot of it these days — Drew Harrison (@_drew_harrison) October 1, 2021

Can we stop saying we are “in the middle of a pandemic”? It’s been 18+ months and we’ve had a “vaccine” for 10 months… — AJ Smith (@aj453016) October 1, 2021

You can tell by her voice that she is getting tired of this. She is close to throwing in the towel. — IronySoldier (@IronySoldier) October 2, 2021

“Actually addressed the pandemic” like having daily briefings, a horrible 14 days, giving all power to the governors, supplying PPE and two hospital ships, producing and distributing millions of vaccines and using data and personal experience to tell people to START LIVING — It’s Communism, not Covid (@tanischri) October 2, 2021

Pretty refreshing, huh Brian?

Jen Psaki reiterates that Joe Biden never said that thing that he said *on video* about troop withdrawal from Afghanistan https://t.co/23CxY753d8 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 29, 2021

