Here’s an exchange between White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki and the White House press corps we overlooked Friday, but it’s still worth a post. We all know that Psaki lies. Asked about Title 42, a Trump-era health provision providing for speedy expulsion of illegal immigrants for reasons of containing the coronavirus, Psaki transitioned into a critique of President Trump’s handling of COVID-19, saying the Biden administration “would’ve made progress on” if it weren’t for the former guy suggesting people inject bleach rather than addressing the pandemic.
.@PressSec: “Title 42 is a public health requirement because we’re in the middle of a pandemic, which by the way, we would’ve made progress on had the former President actually addressed the pandemic, and not suggest people inject bleach.” pic.twitter.com/PRB27KFmYP
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 1, 2021
Fact-checkers?
So Psaki’s saying the administration hasn’t made progress on the pandemic because of Trump? We were assured Biden was going to shut down the virus.
Rent Free pic.twitter.com/UbQ07MZh6n
— Mano (@LMFmAnO) October 1, 2021
I’ll take things that didn’t happen for $500 Alex
— Jerald Jones (@justajunkdrawe1) October 1, 2021
Lying sack..
— 🤬MAMADOXIE🤬 (@Mamadoxie) October 2, 2021
Wait, I thought they had a plan!
— Fred (@Big_Head_Fred_) October 1, 2021
Always the blame game and never addressing the tough questions
— Kerry Andrews (@ksandrews) October 1, 2021
She’s just a member of the band on the Titanic.
— Logan Hughes (@bootlegLH) October 1, 2021
She really is a piece of work.
— Tom (@BigMoose20) October 1, 2021
— Robert Reams (@RobertReams) October 1, 2021
Which, of course, he never did, and O3 injections were what he was referring to.
— John Laroquette as a Klingon in Post-American Hell (@derpman47) October 1, 2021
Is she serious?
— angel° (@itravelforfree) October 2, 2021
— Aaron (@RastaMonRifla) October 1, 2021
Oh zinger!!! Except, disinformation
— MC Solar Wind (@MCSolarWind) October 2, 2021
Press Secretary just perpetuating the hoax. That’s about right.
— Aaron Perry non-Anonymous🇺🇸 (@aa_perry) October 2, 2021
Where’s the fact checker @Twitter
— derek (@dsmith2230) October 1, 2021
I too remember the dark times of 2020 when literally 3,500,000,000,000 people died from injecting bleach. Or maybe it was zero 🥴
— Kevin Liechti (@Lick_Kev2) October 1, 2021
For sure it was less than the people killed evacuating a Afghanistan
— suzanne freeman (@jbwmom124) October 1, 2021
Misinformation straight from the Press Secretary of the White House. Will fact checkers correct her? Will media call her out?
I won’t hold my breath.
— Calem (@CalemAnnk) October 1, 2021
Biden & his crew lie every time they open their mouths. Her brain is filled with bleach
— SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) October 1, 2021
More lying BS from Psaki. This is public disinformation.
— Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) October 1, 2021
Isn’t the purpose of a “fact checker” LITERALLY THIS?!
— Johnny Wannabe (@johnnywannabe) October 1, 2021
How can she not be held accountable for her words???
— BRIAN TRICKEY (@TRICKEYBRIAN) October 1, 2021
Not by the current media oligarchy
— Buck Fiden (@DerrScheff) October 1, 2021
This take is getting old
— Cole Payne (@ColePayne120) October 1, 2021
It’s another lie but failures have to lie to pretend they aren’t failures.
— There Are Four Lights (@UtleyYATM) October 1, 2021
20% into your term in office and you’re still blaming the last guy.
— Pepper Brooks (@AlteredAnglePB) October 1, 2021
Desperation is a stinky perfume and she’s wearing a lot of it these days
— Drew Harrison (@_drew_harrison) October 1, 2021
Can we stop saying we are “in the middle of a pandemic”? It’s been 18+ months and we’ve had a “vaccine” for 10 months…
— AJ Smith (@aj453016) October 1, 2021
You can tell by her voice that she is getting tired of this. She is close to throwing in the towel.
— IronySoldier (@IronySoldier) October 2, 2021
“Actually addressed the pandemic” like having daily briefings, a horrible 14 days, giving all power to the governors, supplying PPE and two hospital ships, producing and distributing millions of vaccines and using data and personal experience to tell people to START LIVING
— It’s Communism, not Covid (@tanischri) October 2, 2021
Pretty refreshing, huh Brian?
(How Refreshing) pic.twitter.com/eZUrqFOSO6
— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 25, 2021
