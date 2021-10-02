https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/10/02/jen-psaki-biden-administration-would-have-made-progress-on-the-pandemic-if-president-trump-hadnt-suggested-people-inject-bleach/

Here’s an exchange between White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki and the White House press corps we overlooked Friday, but it’s still worth a post. We all know that Psaki lies. Asked about Title 42, a Trump-era health provision providing for speedy expulsion of illegal immigrants for reasons of containing the coronavirus, Psaki transitioned into a critique of President Trump’s handling of COVID-19, saying the Biden administration “would’ve made progress on” if it weren’t for the former guy suggesting people inject bleach rather than addressing the pandemic.

Fact-checkers?

So Psaki’s saying the administration hasn’t made progress on the pandemic because of Trump? We were assured Biden was going to shut down the virus.

Pretty refreshing, huh Brian?

