JUNK-food lovers are more likely to crash their car and get driving convictions, a study says.

People who scoff burgers, pizza and energy drinks have risk-taking genes that make them a bigger nuisance on the road, scientists believe.

1 The study found dodgy drivers were more likely to have a gene that affects the emotion-controlling hormone serotonin

Experts found those with unhealthy diets had more speeding tickets and pranged their cars more often.

Tõnis Tokko, of Tartu University in Estonia, said: “People who are reckless in traffic also tend to take chances in other areas of life. There may be a biological tendency to this behaviour.”

The study found dodgy drivers were more likely to have a gene that affects the emotion-controlling hormone serotonin.

The same mutation could make ­people less worried about eating healthily, the study presented at the ECNP scientific conference, revealed.

Mr Tokko said: “People who drink energy drinks were twice as likely to speed as those who didn’t consume them as often.

“It may be related to a need for excitement, rather than the drinks themselves being a direct cause of traffic violations.

“Their psychological make-up may lead them to speed and to want to consume more energy drinks or junk food.”

