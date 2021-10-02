https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/kamala-harris-takes-unexpected-trip-california-reporters-kept-dark/

The secrecy of the Biden administration continues.

Kamala just took an unexpected one-day trip to California.

No reason has been given for her trip.

Reporters were not allowed to watch her depart from Maryland on Friday.

TRENDING: UPDATE: Court Denies Bail to Jeremy Brown Until Next Tuesday – Former Green Beret Was Arrested Thursday After He Earlier Refused FBI Request to Be Informant Plant at Jan. 6 Rallies

Fox News reported:

Vice President Kamala Harris flew to Southern California on Friday for a quick trip but the White House was mum about the reason behind it, according to a report. Harris departed Friday afternoon from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland and flew to Palm Springs, a resort town about 107 miles east of Los Angeles, The Washington Times reported. The vice president was scheduled to return to Washington on Saturday, the White House said in a statement, according to the newspaper. Harris and husband Douglas Emhoff own a home in the Brentwood section of Los Angeles but the White House said Harris would be spending the night in Palm Springs at an unspecified location, according to the Times.

There’s also been secrecy around Biden’s travels to Delaware.

The White House is refusing to disclose who is visiting Biden there.

The Daily Mail reported:

Joe Biden will not disclose who has visited him at his Delaware residences in the 17 trips he has taken home since becoming president – despite promising to ‘restore transparency and trust’ to the White House. President Biden’s Press Secretary Jen Psaki made the announcement at a press conference Wednesday. She told reporters: ‘I can confirm we are not going to be providing information about the comings and goings of the president’s grandchildren or people visiting him in Delaware,’ Psaki told the New York Post on Biden’s stance on releasing visitor logs. The publication also flagged visitors who could trigger potential conflicts of interests – including Biden’s former drug abuser son Hunter, who is now on the cusp of becoming a successful artist. He plans to sell some of his works to anonymous buyers for up to $500,000, sparking fears people could buy the works to try and lobby the president. But Psaki refused to be drawn. She did so despite the administration has recently boasting of its efforts to ‘restore transparency and trust in government,’ a commitment that includes the release of several different White House visitor logs.

Why so many secrets?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

