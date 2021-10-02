https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/10/02/keith-olbermans-shames-the-morons-and-snowflakes-who-wont-get-the-covid-vaccine-as-afraid/

Keith Olberman kicks off his latest video with him getting the COVID-19 “booster shot,” so now he’s been triple-vaccinated, just like the president. And like so many, Olberman thinks the best was to get all of the “morons” and “snowflakes” who call themselves “vaccine-hesitant” need to be shamed for what they are: AFRAID. It’s a bold strategy, Cotton …

NEW VIDEO: They aren’t Anti-Vax. They aren’t Waiting For More Information. They aren’t Exercising Personal Choice. They are AFRAID. The Americans who won’t get the vaccine are morons, snowflakes, and they are AFRAID and we need to start calling them that, and calling them out. pic.twitter.com/yYLnjEQzk9 — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) October 2, 2021

Still masked after 3 jabs? Who’s afraid? — Dr. bEYEson (@DR_bEYEson) October 2, 2021

Bro you’re afraid of the air. 😂 — Ginozko (@Ginozko) October 2, 2021

You’re literally afraid of the air — eli blatherskite (@musical_pets) October 2, 2021

Dude. You’re afraid of air. — coyote ⚛️🇨🇦 governpharmedia dissident (@utopiacoyote) October 2, 2021

Let me guess. You still wear a mask in public — Chef Bjng (@spag_yeti) October 2, 2021

The man getting his third dose of a vaccine while wearing a mask around his neck to protect him for a virus with a 99.7% survival rate is hysterically throwing out insults to pressure people into getting that same vaccine so he will feel safe, is calling others afraid and cowards — Eric Hansen (@Ehansen580) October 2, 2021

You seem to be afraid of the unvaccinated — 𝚂𝚘𝚌𝚛𝚊𝚝𝚎𝚎𝚓 (@TheSocrateej) October 2, 2021

You don’t trust the vaccine? You’re an anti-vaxxer. — Kamai (@Kamai00206612) October 2, 2021

This is the result of the third jab ? I’m starting to get AFRAID now ! Can’t wait for an update after your fourth booster ! — DaveIam (@DaveIam11) October 2, 2021

I wasn’t afraid until I saw this video. — Tim Arnold (@mrtimothyarnold) October 2, 2021

“Oh no, I must get the vax now” hahahaha 🤣🤣🤣 — Freedom of Speech UK (@BelleWebVideo) October 2, 2021

Yeah. That’s gonna work. This is a great plan. Totally not divisive, arrogant or polarizing, at all. — Back Grave Robbers on IGG! (@markmakescomix) October 2, 2021

Ah yes, classic technique. Insult people you don’t like until they behave the way you want them to. — ∞ Lukah ∞ (@DarkStoic) October 2, 2021

This will definitely change some minds. Some dude hiding behind a mask is “courageous” calling other people afraid. GFY. — Col Alois Hammer (@andyinsdca) October 2, 2021

Bro this ain’t it lol — Todd Bayly (@toddiebay) October 2, 2021

Yeah, that’ll work. Genius! — Just Dave (@Cheesewhiz99) October 2, 2021

Well now you’ve convinced me… pic.twitter.com/0eukTqgQT6 — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) October 2, 2021

I’m so afraid…. yes I’m so scared of a disease my entire family has had and survived, so we now have natural immunity — James N Louisiana (@Jackhole_12345) October 2, 2021

I’m still trying to figure out how the same people who have feigned taking extreme measures to shut down discrimination and preach inclusion and human rights has turned to advocating public bullying and discrimination of half the county — Grettyjane (@GrettyjaneC) October 2, 2021

It’s simple, really — it’s who they’ve always been.

Watching this effort to stay relevant is a little sad. — Lisa Lamming (@lisalamming) October 2, 2021

This dude has an audience of people that come here to laugh at him — Stokes McGee (@stokes_mcgee) October 2, 2021

So brave, much stunning — Patrick (@PFish91) October 2, 2021

He sounds like he invaded a beach in Normandy. Real hero 😂 — Paytaz Getz (@PaytazG) October 2, 2021

But not afraid to go maskless, not afraid to gather, not afraid to travel, not afraid to hug each other, not afraid to be ostracized, not afraid to lose friends, not afraid to lose our jobs, not afraid of bullies like you. The vax folks seem to be afraid of all of the above……🤔 — Matt Antar (@mantarnyc) October 2, 2021

Imagine him saying this to your face though — R Word Fanatic (@hentairetard69) October 2, 2021

The ultimate projection rant wow 🤡 — FreeThinkerFitness (@FreeThinkerFit) October 2, 2021

Olbermann has had the jab three times now, and is a wuss like him can do it, so can all of you snowflakes.

Related:

‘That aged well’: Keith Olbermann’s opinion of the US Capitol Police evolved a LOT in the last few months https://t.co/jT9Y5H0OmE — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 9, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

