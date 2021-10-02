https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/10/02/keith-olbermans-shames-the-morons-and-snowflakes-who-wont-get-the-covid-vaccine-as-afraid/

Keith Olberman kicks off his latest video with him getting the COVID-19 “booster shot,” so now he’s been triple-vaccinated, just like the president. And like so many, Olberman thinks the best was to get all of the “morons” and “snowflakes” who call themselves “vaccine-hesitant” need to be shamed for what they are: AFRAID. It’s a bold strategy, Cotton …

It’s simple, really — it’s who they’ve always been.

Olbermann has had the jab three times now, and is a wuss like him can do it, so can all of you snowflakes.

