A large oil slick from a pipeline off the California coast has reached Huntington Beach, triggering a rushed response to protect beaches and wetlands in Orange County with floating booms.

Officials said the leak is believed to have poured 126,000 gallons into the Pacific, creating a 13-mile long slick.

“We classify this as a major spill, and it is a high priority to us to mitigate any environmental concerns. It’s all hands on deck,” Jennifer Carey, a Huntington Beach city spokeswoman, told The Los Angeles Times.

The spill was first spotted by the U.S. Coast Guard on Saturday morning, and beaches and marshes in the impacted area were closed to the public.

The city said the leak had not been completely stopped as of Sunday morning after a preliminary patch was applied to the pipeline, and more repairs were being attempted.

