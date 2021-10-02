https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/10/largest-healthcare-system-in-louisiana-charging-fee-of-200-per-month-for-unvaccinated-spouses-of-employees/

NEW ORLEANS, LA – A healthcare system in Louisiana, the largest in the area, has put even more pressure on staff (and their families) to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.

Ochsner Health, who has already enforced the requirement of their staff to receive the vaccine, has now upped the anti and told employees that they will be charged $100 per pay period if their spouse on their health insurance policy is not vaccinated as well.

Their employees have until October 29 to be vaccinated or they will be fired.

According to CEO Warner Thomas, the move to charge for unvaccinated spouses is meant to “keep health premiums low for employees,” and not to force vaccinations on people who don’t want them through coercion.

In a statement emailed to The Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate, Thomas said, “The reality is the cost of treating Covid-19, particularly for patients requiring intensive inpatient care, is expensive, and we spent more than $9 million on Covid care for those who are covered on our health plans over the last year.”

He did not mention that in countries that are reporting accurate COVID-19 information, it’s shown that more vaccinated people are being hospitalized than unvaccinated.

The fee for spouses starts in 2022, and could see up to $2,400 deducted from an employees paycheck per year.

Thomas said that employees can apply for an exemption for the charge based on religion or medical status, but it remains to be seen whether those exemptions will be honored.

Governor John Bel Edwards had implemented a “Shot for 100” program, giving college students a $100 cash card for getting the vaccine. He announced on Friday that the program will now include anyone who gets the vaccine for the first time.

In the announcement, the governor said, “If you’ve not yet been able to go sleeves up yet, we’re hoping a cool $100 will help make the decision easier.”

Health department data shows that about 45% of the state’s population are vaccinated.

“Now those people have some incentives to consider the cost of the care that they’re asking other people to pay for,” said Charles Stoecker, a Tulane University professor. “If you’re asking everybody else to assume the risk for your unvaccinated stay in the ICU, it does make more sense that you should have to kick in more into the insurance pool.”

