Leading gun manufacturer Smith & Wesson is planning to relocate its headquarters from Springfield, Massachusetts to Maryville, Tennessee in 2023.

Since 1852, Smith & Wesson has been the leading manufacturer of pistols, revolvers, rifles, and shooting accessories. Now the company will move its operation to a state that values and supports the Second Amendment.

This decision was made due to proposed firearms legislation in its home state of Massachusetts that would certainly hurt the company’s revenue.

“This has been an extremely difficult and emotional decision for us, but after an exhaustive and thorough analysis, for the continued health and strength of our iconic company, we feel that we have been left with no other alternative… These bills would prevent Smith & Wesson from manufacturing firearms that are legal in almost every state in America and that are safely used by tens of millions of law-abiding citizens every day exercising their Constitutional 2nd Amendment rights, protecting themselves and their families, and enjoying the shooting sports. While we are hopeful that this arbitrary and damaging legislation will be defeated in this session, these products made up over 60% of our revenue last year, and the unfortunate likelihood that such restrictions would be raised again led to a review of the best path forward for Smith & Wesson,” stated by Mark Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Fox News reported:

Smith & Wesson has been located in Springfield, Massachusetts, since being incorporated in 1852. That facility will remain operational, but others in Connecticut and Missouri will close as part of the consolidation. Upward of 750 jobs will move from those facilities to the new headquarters in Maryville, Tennessee. Employees who cannot make the move will be offered enhanced severance and job placement services. “This has been an extremely difficult and emotional decision for us, but after an exhaustive and thorough analysis, for the continued health and strength of our iconic company, we feel that we have been left with no other alternative,” Smith said.

