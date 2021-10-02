https://thebluestateconservative.com/2021/10/02/leftist-attack-ad-makes-ron-de-santis-look-even-better/

In the past few years, we have grown quite accustomed to really negative ads about Republicans. Negative attacks were almost always false on former president Donald Trump – see: Russian collusion, January 6th, bounty on soldiers, disrespecting deceased soldiers at memorials, Charlottesville, Ukrainian phone calls, and others – but they at least tried to paint him in a negative light. As falsely idiotic and easily disproved as the Charlottesville Lie was, it nevertheless cast Trump as a white supremacist. We all agree that white supremacy is bad.

Now, though, having completely lost their minds due to a combination of never-ending cognitive dissonance, Trump Derangement Syndrome, and perhaps now too many brain clots from their booster shots, leftists have turned the idea of a negative political ad upside down. In 2021, Democrat attack ads are essentially serving as free advertising for conservative Republicans.

This is a long ad and it is worth watching every second of it.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">I like DeSantis even more now. Thanks for this. <a href="https://t.co/3dhCQHaGTK">https://t.co/3dhCQHaGTK</a></p>— Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) <a href="https://twitter.com/MattWalshBlog/status/1443541763667513344?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 30, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

Now, I know millions of people are terrified of a virus whose survival rate is higher than 99.5% and mostly presents as harmless and asymptomatic, but in what world does this attack on De Santis make sense? Who does it sway or convince they were wrong about him? The tenor would suggest De Santis might have goose-stepping soldiers rounding up every last woman to force procreation a la Handmaid’s Tale, but instead it focuses on his approach to allow individuals to make up their minds and live freely. A dystopian future is now one where the government gets out of the way and lets the citizenry enjoy life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness?

This is pure insanity.

I understand that idiots are in charge, so the video itself is the political advertising equivalent of leftist military drawdowns. I’d be much more surprised by competency and pro-American messages and actions. What most depresses me is that there are human beings watching this thing and nodding in agreement. As we saw with our 2020 presidential election, the California recall, and to a similar extent the recent Canadian elections that kept Trudeau in power, a large contingent of folks want less freedom and more government. It’s worse than insanity; it’s terrifying.

Also, why are we not talking about the fact that everyone on the plane has chosen to fly to Florida? They know what they’re getting into. And, if a Covid-paranoid person is getting on a plane for a nice vacation, I seriously question their fear. You can wear a mask, wear a fake Band-Aid poking out of your shirtsleeve, and recoil at the sound of a cough, but if you get on a plane to Florida I simply don’t believe you.

Covid is here to stay. Based on the ideation and reception by many to ads like this, I am not so certain I can say the same thing for our freedom.

