https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/10/02/lights-on-at-the-white-house-suggest-president-biden-was-working-as-late-as-9-p-m/

Word is that President Joe Biden has headed back home to Delaware for the weekend after a tough week of negotiations on his Build Back Better Act, which is going nowhere without Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema on board. We missed this earlier in the week, but NBC News’ Kelly O’Donnell posted a couple shots from the White House Thursday night right before 9 p.m., noting that the lights were still on and a Marine was still at his post at the door. From those clues, she deduced the president was still working.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki responded within four minutes that her office lights were still on.

But what about Biden? That’s pretty late for him.

It’s funny that it makes the news when the White House lights are on at 9 p.m.

