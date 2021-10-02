https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/10/02/lights-on-at-the-white-house-suggest-president-biden-was-working-as-late-as-9-p-m/
Word is that President Joe Biden has headed back home to Delaware for the weekend after a tough week of negotiations on his Build Back Better Act, which is going nowhere without Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema on board. We missed this earlier in the week, but NBC News’ Kelly O’Donnell posted a couple shots from the White House Thursday night right before 9 p.m., noting that the lights were still on and a Marine was still at his post at the door. From those clues, she deduced the president was still working.
Lights on in the offices. The president is still working based on the Marine at his post. Waiting for next steps on Biden agenda bills. pic.twitter.com/rUPcg0NBrw
— Kelly O’Donnell (@KellyO) October 1, 2021
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki responded within four minutes that her office lights were still on.
hi from within one of the offices with lights on
— Jen Psaki (@PressSec) October 1, 2021
But what about Biden? That’s pretty late for him.
100% chance he’s dead asleep at the desk.
— Ben Hague (@GATA3186) October 1, 2021
— MM (@msjmcglynn) October 1, 2021
He just left the lights on just like he forgets most things.
— Keith Green 🇬🇧🤫 (@ke1thgr33n) October 1, 2021
I think the janitor is vacuuming.
— SarcasticB (@Sarcastic2day) October 1, 2021
Given when his lid is normally called, he either fell asleep or is lost.
— President-Elect Rusty Shackelford #2A #3% (@g8t0r) October 1, 2021
“Working”
— Rad Doc (@rbworkman) October 2, 2021
Working at 9pm? How…groundbreaking.
— Lee Keels (@lkeels) October 1, 2021
That’s a night light…nap time
— Zippy (@zippysfun) October 1, 2021
You know damn well he’s asleep
— Michael J Worry (@MichaelJWorry) October 1, 2021
— Sue Doe Nimm (@ProfKrisChen) October 2, 2021
The lights go off after Wheel of Fortune is over.
— Ken Redacted 🇺🇸 (@Bandaidken) October 2, 2021
Must be a Golden Girls marathon on TV.
— The Voice of Reason (@WazzuDave87) October 2, 2021
If you zoom in you’ll see that he’s actually drooling over an ice cream cone watching Sesame Street.
— David Wohl (@DavidWohl) October 2, 2021
— John (@JSwing21) October 2, 2021
— Res Anxius: nuts AND selfish (@RAnxius) October 2, 2021
He’s not doing a damned thing and you know it
— Scott “McCarthy was Right about Ds and Liberals” (@ScottC20012) October 2, 2021
He’s not in there, housekeeping is.
— Just Mim (@DrivingMim) October 1, 2021
No way he’s still up
— Social Soft Serve (@socialsoftserve) October 1, 2021
No he isn’t. He’s sleeping with Matlock on.
— RussianAsset (@TimBland54) October 2, 2021
Just because the lights are on doesn’t mean anyone is at home.
— Mitch Wilson (@Diesel_NC) October 2, 2021
Somebody’s working, but it ain’t Joe. He’s sleeping.
— Greg Hood (@GregHood20) October 1, 2021
— CharlesK (@CSax23) October 2, 2021
He forgot to use The Clapper to turn off the lights after Murder She Wrote.
— Doctor of Education-Elect (@belize042) October 2, 2021
He called a lid 7 hours ago. The dude doesn’t know what work is.
— Jay (@jay_infinite_) October 1, 2021
Biden’s light hasn’t been on the past year.
— Kirsten GARBER (@garber_kirsten) October 2, 2021
That’s some hard hitting journalism right there👆
— StopTheInsanity (@JeanJend) October 2, 2021
It’s funny that it makes the news when the White House lights are on at 9 p.m.
