Word is that President Joe Biden has headed back home to Delaware for the weekend after a tough week of negotiations on his Build Back Better Act, which is going nowhere without Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema on board. We missed this earlier in the week, but NBC News’ Kelly O’Donnell posted a couple shots from the White House Thursday night right before 9 p.m., noting that the lights were still on and a Marine was still at his post at the door. From those clues, she deduced the president was still working.

Lights on in the offices. The president is still working based on the Marine at his post. Waiting for next steps on Biden agenda bills. pic.twitter.com/rUPcg0NBrw — Kelly O’Donnell (@KellyO) October 1, 2021

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki responded within four minutes that her office lights were still on.

hi from within one of the offices with lights on — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) October 1, 2021

But what about Biden? That’s pretty late for him.

100% chance he’s dead asleep at the desk. — Ben Hague (@GATA3186) October 1, 2021

He just left the lights on just like he forgets most things. — Keith Green 🇬🇧🤫 (@ke1thgr33n) October 1, 2021

I think the janitor is vacuuming. — SarcasticB (@Sarcastic2day) October 1, 2021

Given when his lid is normally called, he either fell asleep or is lost. — President-Elect Rusty Shackelford #2A #3% (@g8t0r) October 1, 2021

“Working” — Rad Doc (@rbworkman) October 2, 2021

Working at 9pm? How…groundbreaking. — Lee Keels (@lkeels) October 1, 2021

That’s a night light…nap time — Zippy (@zippysfun) October 1, 2021

You know damn well he’s asleep — Michael J Worry (@MichaelJWorry) October 1, 2021

The lights go off after Wheel of Fortune is over. — Ken Redacted 🇺🇸 (@Bandaidken) October 2, 2021

Must be a Golden Girls marathon on TV. — The Voice of Reason (@WazzuDave87) October 2, 2021

If you zoom in you’ll see that he’s actually drooling over an ice cream cone watching Sesame Street. — David Wohl (@DavidWohl) October 2, 2021

He’s not doing a damned thing and you know it — Scott “McCarthy was Right about Ds and Liberals” (@ScottC20012) October 2, 2021

He’s not in there, housekeeping is. — Just Mim (@DrivingMim) October 1, 2021

No way he’s still up — Social Soft Serve (@socialsoftserve) October 1, 2021

No he isn’t. He’s sleeping with Matlock on. — RussianAsset (@TimBland54) October 2, 2021

Just because the lights are on doesn’t mean anyone is at home. — Mitch Wilson (@Diesel_NC) October 2, 2021

Somebody’s working, but it ain’t Joe. He’s sleeping. — Greg Hood (@GregHood20) October 1, 2021

He forgot to use The Clapper to turn off the lights after Murder She Wrote. — Doctor of Education-Elect (@belize042) October 2, 2021

He called a lid 7 hours ago. The dude doesn’t know what work is. — Jay (@jay_infinite_) October 1, 2021

Biden’s light hasn’t been on the past year. — Kirsten GARBER (@garber_kirsten) October 2, 2021

That’s some hard hitting journalism right there👆 — StopTheInsanity (@JeanJend) October 2, 2021

It’s funny that it makes the news when the White House lights are on at 9 p.m.

