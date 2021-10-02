https://defiantamerica.com/manufactured-crisis-a-map-of-the-cargo-ships-currently-incoming-and-in-holding-pattern-offshore-ignored-by-the-msm-photos-video/

Dozens of cargo ships anchored off the coasts of Los Angeles and New York face shocking wait times of up to four weeks and railyards and trucking routes are hopelessly clogged due to the lack of manpower to unload goods – with an expert warning that the government needs to intervene or face spiraling inflation and unemployment.

The backlog of billions of dollars of toys, clothing, electronics, vehicles, and furniture comes as the demand for consumer goods hit its highest point in history as consumers stay home instead of spending money on travel and entertainment.

Supply chains have lagged far behind consumer demand due to a lack of manpower at American ports and the restrictions that came with the COVID-19 outbreak early last year. These constraints, which include social distancing and mandatory quarantines, have severely limited the number and ability of port workers to do their jobs.

That’s what we’ve heard on the mainstream media!

Every excuse given but the obvious: The Covid vaccine mandate labor shortage is preventing goods from being delivered.

Video from the 100 hundred ships that are around Los Angeles at the moment:

The covid “crisis” gave government $5 trillion and unprecedented, unlimited power.

There was zero pushback.

Guess what happens next?

Manufactured crisis.

Below is the map of the cargo ships currently incoming and in holding pattern offshore.

What’s Going On With The Supply Chain ⁉️

Welcome To Planned Economy ⁉️

It’s All About A Spoiled Get Ready For A Massive Food Shortage ⁉️

Why They Can’t Get Offloaded ⁉️ Well Maybe Christmas Is Canceled

Here’s a closer look to the first map:

Cargo ships anchored off NY and LA face 4-WEEK wait to berth and trains in Chicago are backed up 25 miles with global supply chain on the brink of collapse: Americans face shortages of cars, shoes and exercise gear as holiday season looms.

