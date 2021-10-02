https://magainstitute.com/merck-seeks-to-red-pill-the-planet/

File this under Truth-is-Stranger-Than-Fiction. First Pfizer announced that it wants to market a combination of ivermectin and zinc (which we predicted it would do months ago, dubbing it “Pfizermectin”). Now Merck literally wants to red-pill the planet.

Pharmaceutical giant Merck and its partner, Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, announced that its recent study showed that treatment with the new drug, molnupiravir, within five days of the onset of COVID-19 symptoms reduced the rate of hospitalization and death by half, as compared with those who received a placebo.

– Advertisement –

The study tracked 775 adults with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 infections and who were considered at high risk for developing severe disease because of underlying comorbidities, such as obesity, diabetes, or heart disease. The results of the study have not yet been peer reviewed.

7.3% of patients taking molnupiravir were either hospitalized or died at the end of 30 days, compared with 14.1% of those who were given the placebo, however, there were no deaths among those who received the drug, while eight in the placebo group died, according to Merck.

– Advertisement –

The irony in all this is that of all the colors of the rainbow and all the various shades, tones, and possible combinations, Merck has chosen to go with an all-red pill.

If only it would develop a red pill that would wake up the sheeple who still believe politicians are looking out for them, rather than their own power; that FDA and CDC are seeking to advance public health, rather than a globalist agenda; and that their doctors serve them, rather than corporate masters. Now THAT would be a red pill that should be given to every child and adult on the planet.

– Advertisement –



