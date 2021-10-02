https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/mother-arrested-in-front-of-her-crying-children-for-not-showing-vaccine-papers/
About The Author
Related Posts
Remarkable footage…
September 24, 2021
AP writer triggered by DC rally for political prisoners…
September 13, 2021
Very interesting, Cornpop…
September 19, 2021
Rolling Stone runs biggest Fake News story of the year…
September 5, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy