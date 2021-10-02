https://noqreport.com/2021/10/02/natural-gas-prices-explode-a-winter-of-discontent-for-2021-22/
Exploding natural gas prices threaten to push up winter fuel bills, hurt consumption, further clog supply chains and exacerbate a near-term spike in inflation. It is another blow to a world economy just getting back on its feet after the coronavirus shock.
These price shocks are not small or incidental – multiple times over their average recent price trends. Let’s take a quick tour around the modern world to see just what the markets are telling us.
US natural gas prices, though not the highest they have ever been, show that US natural gas prices have doubled relative to what they have been over the past few years. See chart below.
Reports tell us that we are having the tightest supplies of natural gas in years. Natural gas prices have been caught in their own perfect storm, of lower supplies and rising demand. Prices raced higher, first as unprecedented heat stoked air conditioning demand across the US, particularly in the Northwest. As a result, less gas was put into storage for the winter months, during the key summer injection period. Add to that any colder than normal winter weather and prices could jump more. UK Natural Gas prices have increased nearly […]
Read the whole story at thebluestateconservative.com
Promo for Mike Lindell’s New Daily Show
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker