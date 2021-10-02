https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/10/02/nbc-reporter-interviewing-nascar-race-winner-says-crowd-is-chanting-lets-go-brandon-but-it-sure-sounds-like-something-else/

Saturday’s race at Talladega was called a bit early due to darkness at the track that doesn’t have lights for night racing, and Brandon Brown was ahead at the time and won the race:

Brandon Brown earned his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series win when Saturday’s race at Talladega Superspeedway was called for darkness six laps from the scheduled distance.

“Oh my God, Oh my God,” Brown said on his team’s radio. “Wow. Just wow. Oh my God. This is a dream come true. This is a dream come true.”

Brown’s victory came in his 114th career series start.

During a post-race interview, people in the crowd were chanting something that an NBC reporter said was “let’s go Brandon”:

Hmm…

Yeah, we heard something else as well. Gee, what could it have been?

Nice attempted save by the NBC Sports reporter! The White House will appreciate that.

LOL!

