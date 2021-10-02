https://noqreport.com/2021/10/02/exclusive-new-fauci-email-proves-he-funded-lab-training-for-wuhans-most-deadly-lab/

wuhan lab New Anthony Fauci e-mails obtained by The National Pulse reveal that a lab he funded through his National Institutes of Health agency was training researchers at the Wuhan Institute of Virology’s biosafety level four facility.

Biosafety level four (BSL4) facilities handle agents that can be aerosol-transmitted and/or cause severe to fatal disease in humans.

The e-mail confirms a previous National Pulse report on the relationship between the Chinese Communist Party-run institute and the Galveston National Laboratory (GNL), which describes itself as “constructed under grants awarded by [Fauci’s] National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).” GROUP PHOTO FEATURING BARIC, SHI ZHENGLI, AND LE DUC. The National Pulse can reveal a 2017 e-mail exchange between Fauci and GNL director James LeDuc confirming the existence of the lab’s partnership with the Wuhan Institute of Virology. In brief, the e-mail shows Fauci’s funding of GNL via NIAID was doing directly towards training Chinese BSL4 staff. Collaborations with ‘Important Leaders of China’

LeDuc sent an email [below] to Fauci on October 31st, 2017 titled “China BSL4 labs” where he reminds Fauci how they conversed “regarding collaborations with the new Chinese [biosafety level 4] labs.” Among the labs referenced by LeDuc are the “Chinese […]