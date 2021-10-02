https://justthenews.com/nation/states/trampoline-parks-now-subject-inspection-background-checks?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Trampoline facilities in Illinois will now be subject to inspections and permitting under the Amusement Ride and Attraction Safety Act.

The Illinois Department of Labor said the potential for injury has increased, so they crafted legislation to make sure the facilities and employees meet industry standards.

“By including trampoline courts in the ARAS Act, Illinoisans can be assured trampoline courts across the state have been permitted for use. Now, visitors can see proof the facilities have been inspected,” said Illinois Department of Labor Director Michael Kleinik.

Illinois Department of Labor spokesman Paul Cicchini said the new law includes background checks for employees.

“Employees who oversee the operation of the trampoline themselves are now subject to criminal history records check and a sex offender registry check, very similar to the policies that are in place for amusement ride operation,” Cicchini said.

The activity is gaining popularity. More than 20 trampoline facilities are located in the Chicago area and several have downstate locations.

“There are dozens of them across the state and Illinois is among eight states that actually regulate trampoline parks,” Cicchini said. “There is an international association and they have come up with standards.”

Gymnastics facilities with trampolines will not be included under the new law.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

