Police violently cracked down on COVID mandate protesters in Melbourne, Australia on Friday, arresting more than 100 demonstrators who were met with massive force as they marched through streets and parks demanding freedom.

Roughly 150 incensed Australians gathered at the Shrine of Remembrance at the Kings Domain to protest against Melbourne’s draconian COVID-19 vaccine mandate that will go into effect for workers in two weeks, affecting over 1 million people, according to 9News.

Police officers were ready for the protest on foot and on horseback. Law enforcement can be seen in video footage brutally taking down demonstrators and arresting them while others fled from authorities fearing their heavy-handed tactics.

One witness could not believe the totalitarian state unfolding before his eyes and tweeted, “Bloody hell. The absolute state of Melbourne right now. This is like something out a dystopian horror movie.”

Bloody hell. The absolute state of Melbourne right now. This is like something out a dystopian horror movie.#Melbourneprotest #Melbourne#Australia

pic.twitter.com/ef4s2V99GZ — James Melville (@JamesMelville) October 2, 2021

Protests have raged across Australia in the wake of the pandemic as the country instituted harsh lockdowns and outrageous fines for not wearing masks or venturing outside. This one was reportedly organized via Telegram messaging groups.

According to police, 109 people were arrested in the Melbourne protests for a variety of offenses and 108 people received penalty notices for breach of the Chief Health Officer’s orders. Law enforcement warned that they would not hesitate to crack down on further disobedience.

As protesters rallied in the streets, they were heard chanting, “Our body, our choice!”

Saturday’s march was much smaller than the one that took over the West Gate Bridge, with 2,000 demonstrators storming throughout the city on September 21.

Ironically, there seemed to be more police officers than protesters. Officers demanded compliance from those disobeying COVID orders from the government and chased down anyone taking a stand against the mandate. Police reportedly took a zero-tolerance approach as helicopters monitored the situation from above. Angry demonstrators blocked traffic and swarmed a park only to be hunted down.

(Video Credit: 7News Australia)

Protesters were not seen being violent during the march but they were treated like criminals by the police.

Two weeks ago, Melbourne was witness to consecutive days of protests by thousands of people enraged over what they see as fascist COVID restrictions.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews announced on Thursday that all workers on the government’s authorized list must submit to one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by October 15. They must be fully vaccinated by November 26. Unions are welcoming the Victorian government’s decision to expand vaccine mandates to more than 1 million workers.

The extensive list of workers includes professional athletes, faith leaders, and workers in frontline services, hospitality, media, and the government. Tens of thousands are now at risk of losing their jobs over the mandate.

The new mandate deadlines will not apply to employees in aged care, healthcare, freight, construction, and education. Those sectors already have existing mandatory vaccination deadlines.

Victoria Police spokeswoman Belinda Batty asserted that police would continue to respond to the ongoing protests.

“Victoria Police will continue to have a highly visible presence to maintain public safety, and to ensure any protest activity that breaches the CHO directions does not impact on the broader community’s right to go about their daily lives,” she stated, according to news.com.au.

COVID-19 Commander Jeroen Weimar chastised those demonstrating at his daily COVID-19 press conference.

“We get the fact that people are frustrated, we get the fact that people are upset. You’re not helping yourself, you’re not helping anybody,” he remarked.

“I just think it’s a really unhelpful thing to do,” Weimar continued. “At best you’re running the risk of generating more transmission, at worst you’re creating, you’re fuelling a bonfire that’s already on fire.”

The Guardian is reporting that Victoria just recorded 1,488 new COVID infections which is the highest daily case number since the beginning of the pandemic despite lockdowns and forced vaccinations.

People are shocked at the thuggishness of the Australian police and their government:

I always thought of Australia as the land of the free, even more than the US. This is frightening.

All because some people have chosen not to have an injection or two- what has happened to planet Earth. — Claire-Louise (@Claire_L2021) October 2, 2021

Actually reminds me of the Battle of Orgreave at the height of the miners strike with police cavalry leading the charge and police infantry following on . The main difference it that no rubber bullets were used in the miners strike. Sad state of affairs for Australia to reach. — James (@ThePloughman) October 2, 2021

Exactly the same thoughts. The damage done here will split communities for generations.

Come to #Australia Err… no thank you. — Gary C (@GaryC_1288) October 2, 2021

There are people that love this sort of thing. They want the state to order people about and don’t really care how they go about achieving it. — NemoThinks (@ThinksNemo) October 2, 2021

It’s appalling. And will store up huge problems between the public and authorities for years to come. — McLoddy (@Mcomegetsome) October 2, 2021

Daniel Andrews’ stormtroopers on the move. His comeuppance is going to be a joy to behold. — Phil Jenkins (@PhilJenkins_) October 2, 2021

Shocking and these police will have to go home and live with some of these demonstrators who could be neighbours and friends… how easily have some police slipped (even seem to be enjoying) this new paramilitary role 🤦‍♂️will poison the well of policing for years IMO so sad — Dave A (@brox60) October 2, 2021

It’s a nightmare. I have relatives in New Zealand. Not quite as bad as that, but they feel like prisoners and wonder if they will see the free world and their Scottish relatives again. — joanne henry (@JoanHenry7) October 2, 2021

And this is how people with a different opinion based on science are treated in a democracy…coming to a city near you in the UK soon!#NoVaccinePassports @MaajidNawaz — RAGE IN EDEN (@rageineden) October 2, 2021

Utter madness — ‘Chinese’ Gordon 🇬🇧 (@Gordon_Pasha) October 2, 2021

