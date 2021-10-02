https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/education/north-carolina-school-district-penalize-educators-who-teach-america?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A North Carolina county school board has passed a policy that will discipline or fire teachers who undermine the U.S. Constitution, tell students that American historical figures weren’t heroes or portray racism as systemic in America.

The vote Friday by the Johnston County school board is part of a larger campaign to stamp out critical race theory from American schools.

The Johnston County Board of Commissioners had threatened to withhold $7.9 million until the school board enacted the policy, according to the Raleigh News-Observer.

The new policy declared “the United States foundational documents shall not be undermined,” and “all people who contributed to American Society will be recognized and presented as reformists, innovators and heroes to our culture.”

The policy also mandates that “no student or staff member shall be subjected to the notion that racism is a permanent component of American life.”

April Lee, president of the Johnston County Association of Educators, decried the policy and accused the school system of “selling our souls to the devil for $7.9 million.”

