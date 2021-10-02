https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/10/02/numerous-people-arrested-in-connection-with-january-6-had-weapons-in-their-homes/

On March 3, Sen. Ron Johnson asked the FBI how many firearms the FBI had confiscated from suspects in the January 6 storming of the Capitol. “To my knowledge, none,” answered the FBI official. Mother Jones, however, has done an investigation and found that Trump extremists brought numerous guns to the Capitol on January 6.

NEWS: Trump extremists brought numerous guns to the Capitol on January 6. See all the evidence in our latest @MotherJones investigation of the insurrection https://t.co/ba33XRbCez — Mark Follman (@markfollman) September 30, 2021

We’re going to jump ahead in the thread to where Mark Follman tells us that numerous people arrested in connection with the Capitol riots have also had weapons in their homes. NBC New York reports:

The FBI arrested Putnam County man Thursday morning in connection to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by loyalists of then-President Donald Trump, federal prosecutors and the FBI confirmed to News 4 New York. Anthonio Vuksanaj was arrested in Mahopac on federal trespassing-related charges. Authorities found an AR-15, as well as .40 and .45 pistols and a .380 pistol. It is unclear if these were his and if so, if they were possessed legally.

You guys are the reporters: find out if they were his and possessed legally.

Seems odd that they would’ve left them at home if they were planning an insurrection. — Alone In My Principles (@KneelB4Zodd) October 2, 2021

If it was an insurrection, why did they leave all their guns at home — Bacicot (@bacicot) October 2, 2021

Did they just forget to bring them or is this tweet garbage? — Vincent W. Gaspacho, Sr. 👊🏻🧐 (@spazafraz) October 2, 2021

I also heard he had a sharp letter opener at his work desk. — Aesop (@flippersrevenge) October 2, 2021

Yes, I also read someone had a dangerous and lethal Lego set in their home too 🙄 — MimiMable (@TeresaGunz) October 2, 2021

How many had Legos? — Wes Butler (@butl68245343) October 2, 2021

Did any of them have books and newspapers at home? Were their any other examples of commonplace exercise of basic rights found in their homes? — Howard Wall 💰📈📝 (@HJWallEcon) October 2, 2021

If you’re worried about 3 pistols and a single AR at someone’s house, you won’t want to come to my place. — Boomhow(s)er (@Boomhower113) October 2, 2021

I have some firearms in my home. Am I on a list? — How Many Clowns (@howmanyclowns) October 2, 2021

OH MY GOD THE HORROR — Kieran ‘Joe Biden’s ZZZquil dealer’ Eleison (@KieranEleison) October 2, 2021

So what? Man up, buttercup. — John The Main Guy (@JohnTheMainGuy1) October 2, 2021

I’ve heard from reliable sources that they also have large knives in their kitchens. — Dr. This Little Piggy BsD (@woodyspigroasts) October 2, 2021

As is their civil and human right enshrined in the Constitution — Dan, Purveyor of Balderdash and Chicanery (@Libertybibbledy) October 2, 2021

Cool. Just as relevant, did they also have doors at their homes? — little dog (@sean_polish) October 2, 2021

OMG weapons were IN THEIR HOMES!!!! It’s almost like that… that’s not a crime. 🤡🤡🤡🤡 — SwampYankee (@Swampyankee1791) October 2, 2021

Owning them is not the same as showing up with them. Stop. You’re purposefully conflating the two to make it seem like people were armed that day. — Watjalukinat (@watjalukinat) October 2, 2021

Were they legally owned? If so, this is a really cheap shot. — NDencodarlin (@dencodarlin01) October 2, 2021

If you arrest almost anyone I know, they are gonna have guns at home. Y’all see to be trying hard to make this a lot more than it was. — Just That Handy (@pocketonashirt) October 2, 2021

You just described a few million people — Johnny Jet (@Johnnyjet_) October 2, 2021

What does this have to do with anything? — Emily Wellman (@ElectaWing) October 2, 2021

Ok? And your point is? People are allowed to have firearms especially in their homes. — Justine 🇺🇸 (@BruinJustine) October 2, 2021

Having weapons at one’s home has ZERO to do with 1/6, and you know it. — Mme. PB (@MmePB) October 2, 2021

So… worst insurrection ever, and they didn’t even bring weapons they could have? — Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) October 2, 2021

In their homes? That’s not illegal. Stick with investigating the events of the 6th. Lots of people have weapons in their homes. — Cathie in CA (@in_cathie) October 2, 2021

They had weapons *at home*? Meaning no weapons on them? Way to go with that “stellar journalism” of yours… pic.twitter.com/h7UJKlVC9N — Jace Weston (@JaceFromtheWest) October 2, 2021

You’re insufferable. — El Presidente Ex Officio Ricardo (@PintSizePolemic) October 2, 2021

I can top that. 9 handguns, a shotgun and an AR-15. You ever heard of the 2nd Amendment little dude? — Randall Arrington, PhD (@RandallStevenA2) October 2, 2021

So they had weapons at home… not there that day? Does that make you frightened, or… am I supposed to be frightened? — TodayInTweets (@TodayInTweets1) October 2, 2021

“Numerous people,” he said, citing one.

Related:

‘To my knowledge, none’: Sen. Ron Johnson asks FBI official how many firearms were confiscated at Capitol on January 6 https://t.co/2FRbnyDzRv — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) March 3, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

