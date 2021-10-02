https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/10/02/numerous-people-arrested-in-connection-with-january-6-had-weapons-in-their-homes/

On March 3, Sen. Ron Johnson asked the FBI how many firearms the FBI had confiscated from suspects in the January 6 storming of the Capitol. “To my knowledge, none,” answered the FBI official. Mother Jones, however, has done an investigation and found that Trump extremists brought numerous guns to the Capitol on January 6.

We’re going to jump ahead in the thread to where Mark Follman tells us that numerous people arrested in connection with the Capitol riots have also had weapons in their homes. NBC New York reports:

The FBI arrested Putnam County man Thursday morning in connection to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by loyalists of then-President Donald Trump, federal prosecutors and the FBI confirmed to News 4 New York.

Anthonio Vuksanaj was arrested in Mahopac on federal trespassing-related charges.

Authorities found an AR-15, as well as .40 and .45 pistols and a .380 pistol. It is unclear if these were his and if so, if they were possessed legally.

You guys are the reporters: find out if they were his and possessed legally.

“Numerous people,” he said, citing one.

