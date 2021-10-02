https://noqreport.com/2021/10/02/pat-robertson-steps-down-as-host-of-700-club-after-54-years/

Famed televangelist and founder of the Christian Broadcasting Network , Pat Robertson, is stepping down as the main host of the “700 Club,” the network confirmed Friday.

During his last broadcast, Robertson acknowledged his history-making tenure as host of the Christian program, while announcing his son, Gordon Robertson would be taking over for him.

“I will no longer be the host of the ‘700 Club’ after, I think, 54 years of hosting the program,” Robertson said on the show on Friday.

“I thank God for everyone that’s been involved. And I want to thank all of you,” he continued.

According to Citizen Free Press , Robertson is expected to make appearances from time to time, especially if he has a “revelation” to share with the audience.

The 91-year-old Southern Baptist has served as one of the longest-serving television hosts in history.CBN is now broadcast across 180 countries in 70 different languages.