Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAlexandria Ocasio-CortezOcasio-Cortez blasts Texas abortion law defender: ‘Sometimes it takes years’ to recognize sexual assault Manchin throws down gauntlet with progressives Democratic civil war hits new heights MORE (D-N.Y.) and other House Democrats on Saturday responded to their moderate colleagues who took aim at Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiTransportation funding lapses after Pelosi pulls infrastructure vote The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Alibaba – Democrats still at odds over Biden agenda White House says it’s ‘closer to agreement than ever’ after House punts infrastructure vote MORE (D-Calif.) for not bringing the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package to the floor for a vote this week.

“The Speaker didn’t break any promises,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted Saturday after Rep. Josh Gottheimer Joshua (Josh) GottheimerThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Alibaba – Democrats still at odds over Biden agenda No deal: House delays infrastructure vote 5 reasons why this week’s political war is different from all others MORE (D-N.J.) accused Pelosi of breaking a promise to House moderates.

“The arbitrary date 9 people insisted on was in the Aug rule vote to proceed on a $3.5T bill. That bound $3.5T w/ Sept date. Challenging $3.5 also challenged their date. That’s ok! Right > rushed. We can still Build Back Better… together!” Ocasio-Cortez added.

The Speaker didn’t break any promises. The arbitrary date 9 people insisted on was in the Aug rule vote to proceed on a $3.5T bill. That bound $3.5T w/ Sept date. Challenging $3.5 also challenged their date. That’s ok! Right > rushed. We can still Build Back Better… together!☺️ https://t.co/DQQCSpRVrf — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 2, 2021

Gottheimer went after Pelosi late Friday for delaying the vote on the bipartisan bill amid threats from House progressives to withhold support until the larger “human infrastructure” proposal was passed.

The New Jersey Democrat, who led nine moderates in ensuring that Pelosi would hold a stand-alone vote for the proposal by the end of September, said Pelosi breached a “firm, public commitment” to lawmakers to vote on the deal.

Rep. Stephanie Murphy Stephanie MurphyHouse passes debt ceiling suspension as standoff with GOP deepens House appears poised to pull infrastructure vote amid stubborn stalemate Pelosi: ‘No patience’ for Democratic debt ceiling holdouts MORE (D-Fla.), a co-chair of the Blue Dog Coalition, also said that she was “profoundly disappointed and disillusioned” that the vote was delayed.

Rep. Mondaire Jones Mondaire JonesProgressive Democrats seek to purge the term ‘moderate’ WHIP LIST: How House Democrats, Republicans say they’ll vote on infrastructure bill Rep. Bush drives calls for White House action on eviction moratorium lapse MORE (D-N.Y.) took aim at Gottheimer, tweeting “What an odd way of saying ‘I’m embarrassed by my failed attempt to force an arbitrary deadline in direct defiance of the Speaker’s originally stated plan. I will stop taking the American people hostage moving forward.’”

What an odd way of saying “I’m embarrassed by my failed attempt to force an arbitrary deadline in direct defiance of the Speaker’s originally stated plan. I will stop taking the American people hostage moving forward.” https://t.co/HN1s67cXGP — Mondaire Jones (@MondaireJones) October 2, 2021

President Biden Joe BidenFrance (and Britain) should join the Quad Election denialists smacked down by Idaho secretary of state Under Biden, the US could fall further behind in the Arctic MORE visited House Democrats on Friday, during which he made it clear that the reconciliation bill and infrastructure bill were linked, sealing the win for progressives who wanted the two measures passed together.

After the meeting, Rep. Sean Maloney Sean Patrick MaloneyEntire NY Democratic congressional delegation now calling for Cuomo’s resignation The Memo: Democrats torn over whether Trump’s absence helps party Audience cheers Maloney for getting Sondland to say he assumes Trump ‘would benefit’ from investigation into Bidens MORE (D-N.Y.) tweeted “this afternoon @POTUS [President Biden] stood with @SpeakerPelosi and 95% of the @HouseDemocrats and said the opposite: that his historic vision for America first requires a Build Back Better reconciliation deal. That’s the way a bipartisan infrastructure bill will win the votes to become law.”

This afternoon @POTUS stood with @SpeakerPelosi and 95% of the @HouseDemocrats and said the opposite: that his historic vision for America first requires a Build Back Better reconciliation deal. That’s the way a bipartisan infrastructure bill will win the votes to become law. https://t.co/77y2VXJsQg — Sean Patrick Maloney (@RepSeanMaloney) October 2, 2021

