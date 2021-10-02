https://www.theblaze.com/news/sarah-silverman-defends-iron-dome-funding-says-people-really-only-like-jews-if-they-re-suffering

Progressive comedian Sarah Silverman defended U.S. funding for Israel’s Iron Dome defense system and questioned why prominent Israel critics in the Democratic “Squad” never mention that the Palestinians are led by Hamas, a terrorist organization that hates and wants to kill Jews.

On a the latest episode of “The Sarah Silverman Podcast,” the comedian commented on the recent controversy in Congress over U.S. funding for the Iron Dome missile defense system in Israel. Progressive Democrats in the House of Representatives objected to nearly $1 billion in funding for the Iron Dome as part of a larger continuing resolution to fund the government and avert a shutdown. Democrats were forced to strip the Iron Dome funding from the continuing resolution and pass it as a standalone bill.

Silverman questioned why lawmakers like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), who wanted to defund the Iron Dome, fail to mention that Israel’s defense system protects residents of the tiny country from rocket attacks fired by Hamas militants from the Gaza strip.

“None of them talk about Hamas. No one in the squad is bringing up Hamas, it’s so bizarre,” said Silverman. “Yes, the occupation is not right. There cannot be justice in a place where there are people who have no freedom of movement. But they elected Hamas!”

She continued: “Why do none of them even mention Hamas — a group that until just a few years ago had a mission statement that said ‘kill all Jews.’ A group that just congratulated the Taliban for taking over Afghanistan. No, Israel is not good for Palestine, but you are kidding yourself if you think Hamas is good for Palestine.”

Silverman lamented that the situation is “not simple” before addressing the Squad directly.

“Please do not defund the Iron Dome. I know that it’s not — but just, just talking to the Squad here, you know, my family lives there,” she said, becoming emotional.

“It just seems to prove the point that I didn’t think existed, which is, people really only like Jews if they’re suffering. Dead Jews get a lot of honor.”

The Iron Dome funding bill, which advanced to the Senate, is moving through the normal legislative process after Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), a critic of foreign aid, prevented senators from fast-tracking the bill straight to a floor vote.

A spokesman for Paul told Politico he would release his objection if U.S. aid to Afghanistan, which is now going to support the Taliban government there, is redirected to Israel.

