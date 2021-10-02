https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/10/02/sen-kyrsten-sinema-releases-statement-on-massive-spending-bills-hint-cue-lefty-meltdowns/

President Biden told reporters this morning that he still hasn’t given up hope on spending the country into oblivion and cranking up the inflation rate even more:

.⁦@POTUS⁩ tells reporters at the White House he’s going to work like hell to get both the infrastructure and social spending bills passed. pic.twitter.com/FumxhHEU4c — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) October 2, 2021

And then Biden headed to Delaware for the weekend.

Meanwhile, after Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin said he would not support a $3.5 trillion reconciliation package (drawing the line at $1.5 trillion), Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona put out a statement that will cause further meltdowns on the Left and inside the offices of Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi:

Canceling the U.S. House vote on the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act denies Americans millions of new good-paying jobs and hurts everyday families. Full statement ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/BM7hrUL3KK — Kyrsten Sinema (@SenatorSinema) October 2, 2021

If the far Left wing of Congress holds out for both spending packages instead of agreeing only to vote on the infrastructure bill, Biden might end up getting nothing passed:

Sinema calls infrastructure/reconciliation machinations “an ineffective stunt to gain leverage over a separate proposal. My vote belongs to Arizona, and I do not trade my vote for political favors — I vote based only on what is best for my state and the country…” — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) October 2, 2021

…I have never, and would never, agree to any bargain that would hold one piece of legislation hostage to another.” And that’s not all. She really comes at Schumer and Pelosi over their two-track strategy and talk of momentum — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) October 2, 2021

“Democratic leaders have made conflicting promises that could not all be kept — and have, at times, pretended that differences of opinion within our party did not exist, even when those disagreements were repeatedly made clear directly and publicly.” — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) October 2, 2021

That won’t make most Dems happy at all.

Great picture of the President hosting Joe Biden at the White House pic.twitter.com/sZVtIIP91R — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 2, 2021

You gotta love the shoes — Vanessa Atalanta Wisedog (@Wisedog4) October 2, 2021

Is it President Sinema and VP Manchin now?

***

Related:

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

