This all starts with a tweet by Washington Post contributor Tony Romm saying of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework, “I can’t believe we’re still saying BIF.”

i cant believe we’re still saying BIF i cant believe anyone ever said BIF — Tony Romm (@TonyRomm) October 1, 2021

That tweet somehow caught the eye of White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates, who dropped in a GIF of President Joe Biden when he didn’t look like a walking cadaver:

What that tweet didn’t need was a caption by Bloomberg News White House reporter Jennifer Epstein:

get in losers, we’re legislating @TonyRomm — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) October 1, 2021

Holy shit that is a real tweet 👇 https://t.co/pKxOvE8shl — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) October 2, 2021

The Fucking Objectivity™️ is staggering. 🤡🏆💯 — 100 Proof 🥃 (@ChampionCapua) October 2, 2021

It’s a mystery wrapped inside an enigma why media trust is cratering — Auntie Python (@AuntiePython) October 2, 2021

Bad look. Serious bad look. — JJS (@jamesseegs) October 2, 2021

Cringe. — Forum Non (@ForumNon) October 2, 2021

where’s the legislation? — Jacob (@jmkcob) October 2, 2021

In Delaware? — DeadYup (@DeadYup1) October 2, 2021

Journalist? No. Activist? Yes. — John from FL (@CowFan01) October 2, 2021

Totally normal tweet by a serious reporter — Boss Harambe (@lookphatt) October 2, 2021

@bpolitics come get your journalist — Todd (@toddmcaleer) October 2, 2021

You’re part of the problem, remember that. — B. (@BlueWhiteUK) October 2, 2021

Are you supposed to be a neutral reporter or have you given up on pretending? — Oligarch (@Oligarch170) October 2, 2021

God this is embarrassing. I really do hate journos. Keep slobbering all over the dems. — Zach Smith (@nobiggvt) October 2, 2021

There’s still time to delete this.

