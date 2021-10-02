https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/10/02/serious-bad-look-bloomberg-news-reporter-captions-a-biden-gif-from-white-house-deputy-press-secretary/
This all starts with a tweet by Washington Post contributor Tony Romm saying of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework, “I can’t believe we’re still saying BIF.”
i cant believe we’re still saying BIF
i cant believe anyone ever said BIF
— Tony Romm (@TonyRomm) October 1, 2021
That tweet somehow caught the eye of White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates, who dropped in a GIF of President Joe Biden when he didn’t look like a walking cadaver:
https://t.co/GzyGEOsvJn pic.twitter.com/1aMhbzHz5s
— Andrew Bates (@AndrewJBates46) October 1, 2021
What that tweet didn’t need was a caption by Bloomberg News White House reporter Jennifer Epstein:
get in losers, we’re legislating @TonyRomm
— Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) October 1, 2021
Holy shit that is a real tweet 👇 https://t.co/pKxOvE8shl
— Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) October 2, 2021
The Fucking Objectivity™️ is staggering. 🤡🏆💯
— 100 Proof 🥃 (@ChampionCapua) October 2, 2021
It’s a mystery wrapped inside an enigma why media trust is cratering
— Auntie Python (@AuntiePython) October 2, 2021
“Reporter” 🤡🤡🤡
— UPstate (@terrino6) October 2, 2021
Bad look. Serious bad look.
— JJS (@jamesseegs) October 2, 2021
Cringe.
— Forum Non (@ForumNon) October 2, 2021
where’s the legislation?
— Jacob (@jmkcob) October 2, 2021
In Delaware?
— DeadYup (@DeadYup1) October 2, 2021
Journalist? No.
Activist? Yes.
— John from FL (@CowFan01) October 2, 2021
Totally normal tweet by a serious reporter
— Boss Harambe (@lookphatt) October 2, 2021
@bpolitics come get your journalist
— Todd (@toddmcaleer) October 2, 2021
You’re part of the problem, remember that.
— B. (@BlueWhiteUK) October 2, 2021
Are you supposed to be a neutral reporter or have you given up on pretending?
— Oligarch (@Oligarch170) October 2, 2021
God this is embarrassing. I really do hate journos. Keep slobbering all over the dems.
— Zach Smith (@nobiggvt) October 2, 2021
There’s still time to delete this.
