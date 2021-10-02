https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/sexual-assault-case-don-lemon-heading-court/

The problems for CNN continue to pile up.

The sexual assault case against Don Lemon is finally heading to court.

It has been over two years since the lawsuit was filed.

Fox News reported:

The attorney for the man who accused fellow CNN host Don Lemon of a sexually charged assault expects the case to finally end up in court early next year after a prolonged legal process. It’s been over two years since Dustin Hice filed an explosive lawsuit against Lemon – who is openly gay – accusing the “CNN Tonight” host of assault and battery at a bar on New York’s Long Island during the summer of 2018. “[Lemon] put his hand down the front of his own shorts, and vigorously rubbed his genitalia, removed his hand and shoved his index and middle fingers into Plaintiff’s mustache and under Plaintiff’s nose,” according to the lawsuit, filed Aug. 11, 2019 in Suffolk County Court. “Lemon intensely pushed his fingers against Plaintiff’s face under Plaintiff’s nose, forcing Plaintiff’s head thrust backward as Defendant repeatedly asked Plaintiff ‘Do you like p—y or d–k?’ While saying this, Mr. Lemon continued to shove his fingers into Plaintiff’s face with aggression and hostility,” the suit alleged.

Don Lemon has denied any wrongdoing.

Lemon is not the only CNN host who is facing allegations of sexual misconduct.

CNN Host Chris Cuomo was accused by a former producer of sexual harassment.

The Gateway Pundit reported:

CNN’s Chris Cuomo was accused of sexually harassing a female producer at a work party in 2005 in front of her husband! In a New York Times opinion piece, Shelley Ross, the former executive producer at ABC News revealed Chris Cuomo grabbed her butt without her permission. “At the time, I was the executive producer of an ABC entertainment special, but I was Mr. Cuomo’s executive producer at ‘Primetime Live’ just before that,” she wrote. “I was at the party with my husband, who sat behind me on an ottoman sipping his Diet Coke as I spoke with work friends. When Mr. Cuomo entered the Upper West Side bar, he walked toward me and greeted me with a strong bear hug while lowering one hand to firmly grab and squeeze the cheek of my buttock.” Shelley Ross said Cuomo was very arrogant when she told him to keep his paws off of her. “’I can do this now that you’re no longer my boss,’” he said to me with a kind of cocky arrogance. “’No you can’t,’” I said, pushing him off me at the chest while stepping back, revealing my husband, who had seen the entire episode at close range. We quickly left.” In June 2005, Cuomo sent Shelley Ross an email saying he was ashamed of what he did.

What’s going on at CNN?

